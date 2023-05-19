Celligence Unveils Its Newest Updates for MORGAN - The A.I. Closing Gaps in American Homeownership

BUENA PARK, Calif., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MORGAN, the award winning artificial intelligence (A.I.) system for real estate professionals and homebuyers, has gone through unprecedented innovation and now has a multitude of new capabilities. MORGAN is now able to create property listings, prospect real estate agents' leads for free, take quick applications through a proprietary portal, and check the day's interest rate. These advancements along with up and coming new innovations continue to break the status quo in the real estate industry. Real estate is a notoriously stressful industry for all parties and MORGAN's technology will reduce stress for everyone involved.

With this latest round of updates, MORGAN is able to create property listings for the real estate agents, just with a few clicks. Users give MORGAN listing details such as address, listing price, and images and she will design a landing page with the listing designed specifically for them with their real estate license information included. Agents also have the ability to customize their own page with their own property description, if not, MORGAN will write the property description for them as well. This saves the real estate agent time by creating professional online listings to the highest quality. For top real estate professionals with 100s of listings every month, it relieves tremendous stress and allows them to focus on their clients instead of menial tasks like creating listings.

MORGAN also provides real estate professionals with the ability to prospect their leads for free. The real estate agents give leads to MORGAN and then phone and/or email campaigns are run for them. They can provide MORGAN their own email templates and phone scripts. Then, once a week, the Realtors receive an email report that shows everything that was done on their leads. Now instead of chasing leads, real estate agents can focus their attention on nurturing the clients they already have and let MORGAN do the chasing for them. Lead prospecting takes a large portion of the day from real estate professionals and with MORGAN's tools, it will allow them to increase their business with cutting edge technology for free.

Homebuyers need a streamlined loan buying process that does not confuse them or overwhelm them and Realtors need a system that is fast and intuitive to use. MORGAN is able to solve both these issues with the introduction of its new application portal. With this, MORGAN will walk buyers through the home loan application process. They will be able to upload documents right onto the MORGAN platform and have a loan file created just for them. The real estate agent and loan originator will be able to see everything the borrower updates as well. In real time MORGAN will go through the uploaded documents and make sure there is nothing missing or incorrect. If there is something missing, MORGAN will reach out to the borrower on the behalf of the loan officer and remind them to upload their documents. This process relieves stress from all parties involved as the buyer will have assistance 24/7.

Lastly, MORGAN is now integrated with the day's mortgage interest rate. Real estate agents, lenders, loan officers, and borrowers can put in their loan parameters and ask MORGAN for the interest rate of the day and she will be able to answer. Currently, checking the interest rate is a clumsy process where you need to put in all the different parameters on a website and receive a list of interest rates, but with MORGAN it's as simple as a conversation.

In the next 30 days, MORGAN will be able to run credit, allow for buyers to pay for their appraisal fees, check outstanding conditions in their loan files, send offline messages to Loan Officers and customers, and introduce A.I. Sign - where buyers can give e-consent and electronically signing documents through the A.I. platform. These updates and the future updates are all aimed at making the homebuying process as fast and smooth as possible. Instead of having to go onto various different websites to do things like pay for appraisal, sign documents, or check the interest rate, everything will be able to be done in one place. Not only that, but it is always available 24/7 and is free for anyone to use. Celligence's main goal is to make home buying equally accessible for all Americans and with MORGAN's capabilities it is already coming to be. Keep up with all of MORGAN's updates at www.helloMORGAN.com

About Sun West Mortgage Company (NMLS ID 3277):

At Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. we dedicate ourselves to offering an amazing experience to our customers. To accomplish this, we empower our loan officers so that they can find great rates and provide the most fitting loan options for each customer – at amazing speed. Our focus on technology has given us an edge in the mortgage industry to offer exceptional turn times so the customers can get into the home of their dreams sooner!

We are committed to our core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West was founded in 1980 with the perspective of "customers first" and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress-free for prospective homeowners. Since then, Sun West has been servicing a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio and is licensed in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Our 42 years of experience has been passed down to everyone here at Sun West through excellent leadership and capabilities.

For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Visit http://www.swmc.com/swmc/disclaimer for the full list of license information. Please refer to https://www.swmc.com/TXdis to view Texas Complaint Notice and Servicing Disclosure. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 6131 Orangethorpe Avenue, Suite 500, Buena Park, CA 90620, Phone: (800) 453-7884.

About Celligence:

Celligence International, LLC. is one of the fastest growing fin-tech and A.I. companies. Celligence has engineered a novel A.I. that is evolving and self-generating neural-cells which come together to solve complex problems. The Celligence A.I. is deterministic, not merely generative, and it delivers 100% accurate and trustworthy responses, as is required for financial transactions.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers are expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and A.I. based process automation continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.

