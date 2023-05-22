Ascend Completes Full Integration with Veruna Providing Automated Invoicing, Premium Financing, and Reconciliation

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ascend , the first modern insurance payments platform, announced the launch of their full integration with Veruna allowing for a seamless out-of-the-box solution that offers invoicing, point of sale financing, as well as automatic reconciliation and tracking of invoices back into accounting ledgers - all within the Veruna platform.

Veruna's mission as the all-in-one CRM and AMS for independent agents is reinforced with this integration - allowing for a simple and integrated payments solution all within their Salesforce dashboard. Prior to this, integrations between Veruna and Ascend were set up on a per-client basis, but moving forward, all Veruna customers can now set up and enable this integration within minutes.

"It was important for us to deepen our partnership since our initial integration. Customers have expressed a desire for a consolidation of tools and simplification of tech stacks and this integration delivers on that - one partner, synced with your AMS/CRM, to handle all your billing, financing, and reconciliation workflows," said Andrew Wynn, co-CEO of Ascend.

This integration is a first for Veruna to have a single solution to handle all payment workflows including premium finance post policy placement.

"We are very excited to be able to enable best-in-class user experiences through integrations such as these. Instead of having to navigate between different portals and websites, we want all agency workflows to be able to run right through Veruna - saving teams countless hours and allowing them to focus on growing their business," said Colleen Wells, Chief Strategy Officer of Veruna.

To learn more about this integration, reach out to your Veruna account manager or sign up at www.useascend.com/veruna to learn more about how Veruna and Ascend are modernizing the insurance industry.

About Ascend

Ascend is the modern insurance payments platform that provides an automated all-in-one solution for invoicing, financing, and payables. Founded by two-time insurtech entrepreneurs Andrew Wynn and Praveen Chekuri, Ascend helps distributors sell more by eliminating expensive and labor-intensive agency bill workflows, while providing insureds with the great online checkout and financing experience they've come to expect. To learn more, please visit LinkedIn, Twitter or check out https://www.useascend.com/ .

About Veruna

Veruna, founded in 2015, empowers independent insurance agencies, carriers, insurtechs, brokers, and MGAs to sell more insurance and retain valued customers. Veruna does that by providing a single user interface and database (AMS-CRM-in-one) enabling agents to sell more and retain better. To serve customers better, Veruna allows agencies and MGAs to build custom configurations to capture unique value propositions and integrate with numerous solutions. Delivering highly innovative insurance technology, Veruna allows agents to focus on one thing - your customers. For more information, please visit www.veruna.com .

