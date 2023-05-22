NASA Federal Credit Union Awards Scholarships to Student Members

UPPER MARLBORO, Md., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the conclusion of its 2023 Mitchell-Beall-Rosen Memorial Scholarship Contest, NASA Federal Credit Union awarded scholarships—ranging from $1,000 to the top prize of $10,000—to seven high school seniors. The annual program rewards the writing talents of young Credit Union members who are working toward four-year or two-year undergraduate degrees or vocational studies. Students submit 1,000-word essays that focus on their educational goals and financial literacy as it applies to the cost of a college education and their plans for paying it.

left to right: Doug Allman, NASA Federal President/CEO, Dakota Oudeman, recipient, Jude Stephen, recipient, Bill Tumulty, NASA Federal Board Member, Brandon Poole, recipient, Nandita Boddu, recipient, Dr. Alotta Taylor, Scholarship Committee Chairperson, and Tom Gitlin, Scholarship Committee Member; Not shown: Alexandrea Bell, Joseph Lee, and Taylor Schuck, (PRNewswire)

"I am always impressed by the accomplishments of our scholarship winners, and these seven young members are no exception," said Dr. Alotta Taylor, Chairperson of NASA Federal's Scholarship Committee. "Our future is in good hands with them, and NASA Federal Credit Union is proud to contribute to their success through the Mitchell-Beall-Rosen Memorial Scholarship."

The following outstanding seniors were recipients of this year's scholarship awards:

Alexandrea Bell of Chincoteague, VA—Will study health and exercise science at Roanoke College .

Nandita Boddu of McLean, VA—Will attend the University of Michigan to study biomedical engineering.

Joseph Lee of Sykesville , MD—Plans to attend Brigham Young University to study cybersecurity.

Dakota Oudeman of Brunswick , OH—Will pursue studies in software engineering and computer science at Miami University of Ohio .

Brandon Poole of Chesapeake Beach , MD—Will pursue a degree in computer science and information technology/cybersecurity at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore .

Taylor Shuck of Springfield , VA—Plans to attend Shepherd University to study nursing.

Jude Stephen of Catonsville , MD—Will attend the University of Michigan and pursue a degree in electrical engineering.

About the NASA Federal Credit Union Scholarship Program

The Scholarship Program was established in 1983 in memory of Wilfred Mitchell and then renamed in 1991 to also honor Donald Beall. Both men are former NASA Federal Credit Union officials who were strong advocates of the education of our youth. In 2010, the name of the scholarship program was again changed, to the Mitchell-Beall-Rosen Memorial Scholarship Program, in honor of Eugene D. Rosen, who was instrumental in launching the program and served as its chairman for 27 years. Mitchell, Beall, and Rosen are fondly remembered for their commitment to the Credit Union movement and especially for their efforts to help young people succeed.

About NASA Federal Credit Union

NASA Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned entirely by its members and operated for the benefit of all who belong. Chartered in 1949, NASA Federal Credit Union serves the diverse needs of 233,000 members throughout the nation with a full array of financial services and the strength of $4.9 billion in assets.

