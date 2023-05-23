Bonusly Users Have Now Sent 40 Million Recognitions to Peers via its Platform

Additionally, Bonusly highlights other significant milestones — including new funding, Best Workplace recognition from Inc., and leadership in G2 rankings — from the first quarter of 2023

BOULDER, Colo., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonusly , an engaging recognition and rewards platform that connects teams and enriches company culture, today announced that its platform has been used by customers to facilitate more than 40 million recognitions of great work between employees.

Bonusly’s engagement software enables companies to build stronger connections among and between teams, leading to increased collaboration and innovation within a workforce. Additionally, Bonusly provides exclusive insights at the individual, team, and company levels, empowering managers to make informed decisions regarding culture, professional growth, performance management, and employee retention. (PRNewswire)

The Bonusly platform empowers real-time employee recognition and rewards to highlight accomplishments big and small in a very positive and public way, which fosters stronger cultures and builds resilient companies. While other employee engagement companies offer little more than gift card programs, Bonusly's recognition platform captures and analyzes real-time data on how organizations really work, communicate and connect, informing HR teams and managers so they can make more informed, faster business decisions.

Employees at the thousands of companies that use Bonusly — including well-known brands such as Chobani, ZipRecruiter, and Momentive — receive an average of two meaningful, timely, detailed recognitions from peers and managers every week. After deploying Bonusly, more than nine in ten (93%) Bonusly customers see improved employee engagement.

Additional notable milestones in the first quarter of 2023 include:

$19.5 million in Series B financing : Bonusly expects this will be the last round of funding the company will need to raise, especially given the company's roots as a bootstrapped organization with a capital-efficient culture. The company is using the funds to enhance its recognition platform and analytics capabilities. Bonusly expects this will be the last round of funding the company will need to raise, especially given the company's roots as a bootstrapped organization with a capital-efficient culture. The company is using the funds to enhance its recognition platform and analytics capabilities.

Bonusly Named a Best Workplace on Inc. Magazine's 2022 Annual List: Bonusly's mission is to increase employee recognition and engagement, so it stands to reason the company would be a great place to work. Inc. considered management effectiveness, perks, employee growth, and company culture when choosing honorees.

Employees at Bonusly customers have donated more than $2 million to charity: Bonusly users don't simply get a gift card when recognized for excellent work by their peers — they get to choose their own reward, and many choose to donate their reward to a favorite charity.

Leads G2's Employee Recognition Group: For the fifth season in a row, G2 named Bonusly leader, employee recognition, in its Spring 2023 report For the fifth season in a row, G2 named Bonusly leader, employee recognition, in its

"Leading companies are increasingly using Bonusly to significantly increase engagement and retention by harnessing the power of regular, specific and timely recognition by peers and managers," Raphael Crawford-Marks, CEO and founder of Bonusly, said. "Our accomplishments in the first quarter of 2023 speak for themselves. And we're just getting started."

Bonusly will provide demos of the upcoming release of the platform at the SHRM Conference, taking place in Las Vegas June 11-14, 2023 . Find us at Booth #4519

About Bonusly

Thousands of companies worldwide rely on Bonusly to cultivate high-performing and motivated teams, regardless of their location, work setting, or industry. Bonusly serves as a crucial tool for investing in, and driving positive business outcomes from a company's most critical asset — their people.

Bonusly's engagement software is easy to use and enables companies to build stronger connections among and between teams, leading to increased collaboration and innovation among your workforce. Additionally, Bonusly provides exclusive insights at the individual, team, and company levels, empowering managers to make informed decisions regarding culture, professional growth, performance management, and employee retention. To learn more, please visit http://bonus.ly

