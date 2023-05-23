Garden announces Bonsai: a better way to automate CI pipelines

The developer productivity platform is helping Fortune 500 companies reduce end-to-end testing time by 80 percent or more.

BERLIN, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Developer productivity platform Garden today released major product advancements to make it easier to write and automate portable pipelines for Kubernetes. Garden's smart automation enabled one Fortune 500 team to reduce the runtime of their CI pipeline from one hour to two and half minutes.

Garden Actions create a blueprint of your stack and an intuitive way to describe your CI pipeline with four actions: build, deploy, test, and run. (PRNewswire)

The release, called Bonsai, broadens Garden's scope to support platform teams with an expressive, intuitive way to describe their pipeline, accelerate testing, and enhance developer experience with a new, interactive dashboard and development console.

"Garden got its start by improving the cloud developer experience with production-like environments for rapid iteration and testing," said Jon Edvald, CEO and co-founder of Garden. "Now, we're using the same underlying structure to help platform teams provide more efficient pipelines as part of their internal development platform."

Smart automations to make end-to-end testing 80 percent faster

Garden's developer productivity survey found that developers spend 5–6 hours a week waiting on CI (continuous integration). That amounts to 5 weeks per developer, per year. With Garden Actions, a major update in the Bonsai release, platform teams simply define their stack using four intuitive Actions: build, deploy, test, and run.

This creates a blueprint of the system that can be used in development, CI, and production, ensuring that tests are always reliable. And because this blueprint is change-aware, it only rebuilds or retests changed code — cutting end-to-end test time by 80 percent or more.

Best-in-class cloud-native development experience

In addition to accelerating CI pipelines, Garden's Bonsai release frees up developers to focus on writing code instead of wrangling internal tooling.

Developers often juggle various tools as they work on different parts of their application and review code. Garden's new development console provides one prompt where developers can build, deploy, test, start or stop code syncing, and stream service logs — all in one place.

The console pairs well with the new web-based dashboard, which provides a rich graphical interface for greater control and visibility.

"I want development to be as close to production as possible and also be able to test any kind of feature in isolation," said Daniel Killenberger, CTO at Garden customer Obligate. "Garden enables that — and makes you take for granted something that with another tool set would be really difficult to achieve."

Garden introduces community "free forever" option

Now developers can use Garden's cloud platform free forever — with no time limit and no credit card required. Large teams can access enterprise-grade features with an annual contract.

Garden also announced early access to Garden Desktop, which adds a fast, desktop-native interface, with autocomplete and rapid hot-key access to the full power of Garden.

Learn more about Garden's latest release at https://garden.io/blog/bonsai.

About Garden

Garden's developer productivity platform simplifies DevOps environment management and testing for cloud native apps, letting developers code in production-like environments and run end-to-end tests before CI. Founded by engineers who were frustrated by the inefficiencies in software development pipelines, Garden serves customers including Minted, Retool, Reprise and Slite. Thousands of developers worldwide use Garden's open source core and enterprise capabilities to deliver software better and faster. Learn more at garden.io.

