LEGOLAND® CALIFORNIA RESORT ANNOUNCES SUMMER BLOCK PARTY WITH ALL NEW SHOWS!

This summer, LEGOLAND ® California will introduce exciting new shows, including GO Xtreme!, Captain Pirate's Swashbuckling Jig, The LEGOLAND Summer Jam , and Once Upon a Brick – The Tale of the Unicorn Knight.

The shows will feature all-new costume characters, professional extreme athletes, and talented singers and dancers.

Beloved summer events like Red, White, and BOOM! will return with family picnic games, building activities, and dazzling pyrotechnics.

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lights, Camera, Action! Today, LEGOLAND® California Resort announces Summer Block Party, which will include never-before-seen shows, new costume characters, and plenty of bricktastic fun. Visitors can celebrate the summer season in the best way possible – with spectacular performances.

"Each year, we look for something new and exciting to add to the LEGOLAND California experience," said President of LEGOLAND California Resort Kurt Stocks. "Our hope is that each show leaves families with smiles on their faces, music in their heads, and unforgettable memories in their hearts."

The ultimate adventure, Summer Block Party, kicks off on May 27th and runs throughout the season. Get ready for a lineup of thrilling performances and experiences, including:

GO Xtreme! : Inspired by the LEGO ® City hit TV show, this new performance premieres in June and features gnarly extreme sports stunts that'll have guests on the edge of their seats. Hold your breath and witness the BMX riders, scooters, and skateboarders flip and soar into the air. You'll even have the chance to help the fun-loving judges decide which performances are best.

The LEGOLAND Summer Jam : Enjoy fun in the sun listening to your favorite hits from all the eras in this all-singing, all-dancing summer fest concert. The LEGOLAND Summer Jam features the LEGOLAND Brass Band with special guests LEGO ® Banana Guy and LEGO ® Rocker.

Pirate Captain's Swashbuckling Jig : Arrrgh! Join Pirate Captain and his crew as they travel through Pirate Shores. Help find the missing key to open the treasure chest. Oh, and watch out for those cannonballs!

Once Upon a Brick – The Tale of the Unicorn Knight : This silly slapstick comedy "Once Upon a Brick" is sure to make all guests giggle and smile. Visit the Castle Stage to see Kingdom characters like the King or the Unicorn Knight come to life in this interactive storytelling show.

School of Spinjitzu : Witness the kicks and tricks of ninja masters! Learn to kick, chop, spin, and balance just like a Ninja Master in this interactive martial arts style show.

Benny's Dance Party : Head over to Benny's Dance Party to join the astronaut crew in this energetic, fun-filled show. It's going to be a blast!

The Awesome Suit Crew : The Awesome Suit Crew welcomes visitors into the Park with live mashups of current songs with an 80s twist. They're sure to kick off the day in like, a totally awesome way!

DJ Brick Beatz: The perfect cap to a fun day at the Park, DJ Brick Beatz will leave visitors singing techno tunes. This is the chance for kids to showcase the latest dance crazes.

The LEGOLAND Hotel and LEGOLAND Castle Hotel are joining the Block Party with fun summer programming, including:

Brick Boogie: Bringing a whole new meaning to Kids Club, check out the kids' nightclub at LEGOLAND Hotel. Dance the night away to DJ tracks under a glittering disco ball on the light-up dance floor.

"Knightly" Entertainment: The LEGOLAND Castle Hotel features "knightly" entertainment! Meet and greet with LEGO® characters on the Royal Stage featuring Merlin's Magic Show, listen to fairytale story times, and learn something new at Kid's Knight School.

LEGOLAND believes awesome is for everyone! As of this year, all LEGOLAND Resorts in North America became Certified Autism Centers by working with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards to train and certify staff in sensory, environmental, and emotional awareness – ensuring families can build a bricktastic vacation and make unforgettable memories. Also new this year, LEGOLAND California unveiled the world's first LEGO version of San Diego in MINILAND USA.

A team of 70 Master Model Builders from all around the world constructed this 1:20 scale version of San Diego out of more than five million LEGO bricks. The city, which features landmarks hand-picked by LEGOLAND fans, includes a realistic 30-foot beach, streets lined with 120 palm trees, and 55 San Diego landmarks, including The Rady Shell, Petco Park, and Coronado Bridge.

Beyond Summer Block Party, LEGOLAND California Resort will treat visitors to a slate of reimagined events and bring back signature experiences throughout the year, including:

Red, White, and BOOM! (Summer): The summer heats up at LEGOLAND California Resort with a star-spangled 4th of July celebration: Red, White & BOOM! Throughout the day, kids of all ages can participate in all-American family picnic games and building activities. At night, the evening fireworks show combines patriotic music with dazzling pyrotechnics.

Brick-or-Treat (Fall): The Monster Party returns! Brick-or-Treat will bewitch LEGOLAND California Resort with tons of candy, engaging shows, LEGO ® costume characters, and more!

Holidays at LEGOLAND (Winter): Celebrate the season with a Holiday event the whole family will enjoy! Children will have the opportunity to meet LEGO Santa and enjoy a series of seasonal activities, builds, and adventures throughout the Resort.

LEGOLAND California's full 2023 operating calendar can be found here. For more information about LEGOLAND® California, visit our website or follow us on Facebook. To book a Vacation Package at LEGOLAND® Hotel, visit our Vacation Packages page. Guests can also purchase single-day tickets or annual passes with or without a hotel stay.

