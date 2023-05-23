Peloton Reintroduces Itself For Anyone, Anywhere

Brand Relaunch, Free App Membership Tier, and New Peloton Gym Feature Unveiled Today

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) announced the start of the company's next chapter as it repositions from the perception of an in-home bike company to reflect everything Peloton has to offer to everyone, at any level, wherever they are. With Peloton's amazing content on its award-winning hardware and App, today's relaunch ignites a vibrant new brand identity and campaign; introduces new Membership tiers; and releases a new content feature, Peloton Gym. With today's relaunch, Peloton is declaring itself open and available for everyone to experience its expert Instructors and world-class content, even for free.

"With this brand relaunch we're reflecting the vibrancy and fullness of everything Peloton has to offer to everyone. We're shifting perceptions from in-home to everywhere, fitness enthusiasts to people at all levels, exclusivity to inclusivity across all Peloton Members present and future," said Leslie Berland, Peloton's Chief Marketing Officer. "Our Instructors and Members live and breathe the true Peloton experience every day. We're excited to bring that energy and inspiration out into the world."

New Brand Identity and Creative Campaign

Dynamic. Vibrant. Boundless. Authentic. Peloton's new campaign brings forward the company's fitness offerings for all ages, levels, and walks of life. The new brand identity features a bold color palette that evokes the energy of a great workout and the afterglow that follows. It includes powerful still imagery of actual Members showcasing that before-and-after emotion. Peloton drove the brand strategy, partnering with both Mother Design and Uncommon Creative Studio on the new brand expression. Stink Studios was appointed for global creative, collaborating with Peloton's own internal creative studio, and Stink Films director ®Jones. The new brand identity launches globally along with a new creative campaign in the US and Canada. Local market creative campaigns will roll out later this year.

More Than a Bike Company

Based on Peloton's data from its most recent financial quarter, more than half of all workouts were not cycling related. Today's strategic evolution is about mirroring the usage and experience of its Members who engage with the company's 16 fitness modalities from Yoga and Meditation to Walking and Strength – the most popular form of fitness for Peloton's digital subscribers. To broaden access to its diverse fitness content for all, the Peloton App will offer, for the first time, the most expansive collection of free classes since it first launched in June 2018.

Peloton App Membership Tiering Means Increased Access and Choice

Peloton will now offer five distinct Membership tiers, inclusive of today's three newly launched App Membership Tiers, as well as the existing All Access Membership (for hardware owners) and Guide Membership (for Guide owners). The new App tiers allow beginners and enthusiasts alike to work out with or without equipment – at home, outdoors or at their gym – independently or with instruction. In addition, for the first time, Peloton Row content will be available on the App. Across all App tiers, Peloton Members will have access to expert instruction; the ability to track workouts with the Just Work Out feature; and the fitness industry's leading music library. The new App tiers allow users to personalize their Peloton experience to suit their daily fitness needs – which, for many, vary on a daily basis:

Peloton App Free - Designed to supplement a user's current workout routine or as a taste-test of all Peloton has to offer for a newbie. This tier currently provides more than 50 classes curated across 12 of Peloton's modalities to enable the user to pair workouts to meet their individual interests, even as those goals change over time. It will also include a rotating set of featured classes that will be refreshed on an ongoing basis. (Free. Zippo. Zilch. Nothing.)

Peloton App One - Designed for the Member who wants unlimited access to thousands of classes across 9 of Peloton's 16 modalities, including Strength, Meditation, Outdoor Walking, Yoga, and more as well as all the classes included in the free tier. App One Members can also take up to three equipment-based cardio classes per month (Cycling/Tread/Row). New on-demand and live classes will be offered almost daily as well as access to Peloton's Challenges, Programs, and Collections. ( $12.99 per month, $129 per year)

Peloton App+ - Designed for the user who wants frictionless, unlimited access to Peloton's vast library (not including Lanebreak or Scenic classes). This tier includes all of App One's offerings and unlocks access to thousands of equipment-based cardio classes to take on any indoor bike, treadmill, or rower. This tier also offers exclusive access to classes, featuring the latest specialty content. ( $24 per month, $240 per year)

Price changes for existing digital-only members will go into effect on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. For more information please visit our Membership page at: onepeloton.com/membership .

New Content Feature: Peloton Gym Builds on Peloton's Strength Offer

With the launch of Peloton Gym, available across all membership tiers, Peloton gives Members what they need to meet their strength goals anywhere they want to work out. This marks the brand's first offering in which workouts are written-out, demoed in a supporting video, and designed to be done at the user's own pace. With this new content feature, Peloton Instructors offer Members a series of floor-based routines, allowing them to time their workout and choose between different strength class types so they can personalize for their specific needs at any time. Much like all App features, Peloton Gym will leverage unparalleled Instructor expertise and Member feedback to develop and add functionality to enrich the Strength modality experience over time.

Beginning today, the new branding, Peloton App membership tiers, and Peloton Gym feature will roll out in all of Peloton's five, global markets.

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) provides Members with expert instruction, world-class content and the fitness industry's leading music library to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere and at any stage in their fitness journey. At home, outdoors, traveling, or at the gym, Peloton offers an immersive and personalized experience [with or without equipment]. Access Peloton content via the Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, Guide, Row or the Peloton App, now with multiple membership tiers. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a highly engaged community of nearly 7 million Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

