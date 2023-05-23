RS Pure™ Fine Jewelry Brand Launches The #Authentic100 Campaign Featuring Actress Brianne Howey

CRANSTON, R.I., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Pure, a leading ecommerce fine jewelry brand known for timeless 14kt gold designs, is excited to announce the launch of the #Authentic100. #Authentic100 is the new personal-style-focused marketing campaign, headlined by actress Brianne Howey. The campaign aims to celebrate the authenticity of 100 diverse style influencers, while highlighting the versatility of on-trend jewelry rooted in simplicity, minimalism and intention.

The campaign will focus on the core values of RS Pure: authenticity, quality and craftsmanship. All RS Pure jewelry is made with the highest quality materials, including 14kt gold and genuine gemstones. RS Pure believes that every design should reflect the unique personality of the wearer, and they strive to create jewelry that is relevant, accessible and an amazing value. Each piece can be mixed, matched, stacked and layered, letting consumers create their own unique look.

Brianne Howey, best known for her lead role in the hit Netflix series "Ginny & Georgia," will be the primary face of the campaign, but the inclusive makeup of the full roster of the #Authentic100 program demonstrates how the minimalist aesthetic of the RS Pure collection supports a wide variety of authentic voices. Howey's effortless style and natural beauty perfectly embody the RS Pure brand and messaging. Her passion for fine jewelry and signature lived-in style makes her the perfect partner for this campaign. "I'm beyond excited to have the opportunity to represent a company that celebrates authenticity and quality. I cannot wait to see how everyone expresses themselves through their own personal style and their #Authentic100 collections," says Howey.

"Brianne Howey embodies the style that RS Pure is known for," said the company's CEO, Jim Speltz. "She is a tastemaker and a true inspiration to our team. We're thrilled to have her on board for this campaign and to share our message of authenticity and quality with her audience."

The RS Pure #Authentic100 campaign is an exciting step forward for the company, as they continue to expand their reach into ecommerce and promote quality fine jewelry. Brianne Howey and the rest of the #Authentic100 will be showcasing RS Pure on social media, at in-person events and on digital advertising as well as on RSPure.com, where each member of the #Authentic100 will have a dedicated boutique page highlighting their personal style and a personally curated collection of their favorite RS Pure pieces.

