Gas South Donates $325,000 to Support City of Refuge Educational Programs

Region's natural gas leader provides funding to enhance STEAM Lab and City School, making education accessible for Metro Atlanta families

ATLANTA, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gas South, a leading provider of natural gas throughout the southeastern U.S., announces their donation of $325,000 to City of Refuge to support families in Metro Atlanta transitioning out of crisis. The donation will be used to fund the expansion of City of Refuge's City School and provide continued support for the Gas South STEAM lab at the organization.

As a part of the company's ongoing mission to Be A Fuel For Good, Gas South donates 5% of its annual profits to support children in need in the communities it serves. In 2022, the company gave more than $3.2 million to help support children in need in Georgia and Florida, more than doubling the previous year's contribution. They're projected to give $4.5 million in 2023. Since 2006, Gas South has donated more than $12 million, focusing on programs that provide food, clothing, shelter, education, career development or aid for chronic and terminal illnesses, to children and young adults.

"Education is one of the most powerful tools you can give a child, and Gas South is proud to expand City of Refuge's educational programs as a part of our mission to Be A Fuel For Good,'" said Kevin Greiner, president and CEO of Gas South. "City of Refuge transforms the lives of children trying to escape poverty and thrive in the community and is extremely deserving of our support."

City of Refuge's City School provides on-site education for children fourth through 12th grade. The City School will use Gas South's donation to undergo a strategic expansion to include kindergarten through fourth grade, with fourth grade being added in fall 2023. This expansion will include additional teachers, increased curriculum capabilities and new classroom and student technology, such as laptops for personalized learning and technology interaction.

The Gas South STEAM Lab at City of Refuge provides out of school programming from 3 to 6 p.m. each school day for youth in the community.

"As we aim to improve our ability to provide quality educational resources to our community, we're excited to once again partner with Gas South as they invest in our mission," said Bruce Deel, founder and CEO of City of Refuge. "We look forward to seeing the positive impact Gas South's support will have on our organization's forthcoming initiatives."

To learn more about Gas South's mission to Be A Fuel for Good visit www.gassouth.com/giving-back . For more information on City of Refuge, visit www.cityofrefugeatl.org .

About Gas South:

Gas South is one of the largest retail natural gas providers to over 440,000 residential, business and government customers across 14 states. Gas South is an Atlanta-based subsidiary of Cobb EMC, providing simple natural gas plans and excellent customer service. Gas South upholds its mission to Be A Fuel For Good by giving back 5% of their annual profits to help children in need, prioritizing basic needs, education and health. The company has donated more than $12 million to charities since 2006, including $3.2 million in 2022, its largest year ever for corporate giving. To learn more about Gas South and its mission to Be A Fuel For Good, visit www.GasSouth.com .

About City of Refuge:

City of Refuge was founded in 1997 with the mission to transform the lives of individuals and communities in Atlanta and beyond. Today the organization resides in a warehouse that was graciously donated in the 30314 neighborhood, one of the poorest and most crime-ridden areas in the nation. Since inhabiting the "Where Good Works" center, City of Refuge has helped over 35,000 people across the country and internationally. The organization has created several programs designed to provide an impact in areas such as: housing, youth development, health & wellness, and vocation. City of Refuge is a leader in the business of social transformation and continuously works to empower and equip individuals with the tools to succeed. To learn more about City of Refuge, visit cityofrefugeatl.org or follow the organization on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

