SCG Legal Partners with Coston Consulting on Global DEI Certification Program

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coston Consulting, a leading Black-owned business advisory firm with expertise in the legal industry, has partnered with SCG Legal, a worldwide member network of 122 independent law firms allied across 62 countries, to develop and deploy a proprietary Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Advocate Certification Program™. The program, which requires meeting key core competencies to earn the certification, has been designed to support SCG's members in the strategic and thoughtful progression of internal, firmwide DEI efforts.

"As a global community of more than 12,000 lawyers, SCG understands the significant role the organization can play in exponentially advancing DEI efforts in the legal industry," said Alina Gorokhovsky, SCG Legal's Chief Executive Officer. "Partnering with Coston's DEI experts and law firm advisors is a critical first step to enhancing and advancing focused culture and communication initiatives within our members firms."

The SCG/Coston team will work closely with enrolled member firms to select specific evaluation categories for certification. The categories include but are not limited to hiring and recruiting; inclusion and belonging; representation in leadership; equity; and cultural awareness and DEI training. The program is voluntary and based on a 12-month commitment.

"We are excited to collaborate with SCG Legal on this innovative, global program," said Toni Wells, a partner with Coston, who will oversee the certification program along with fellow partner and DEI consultant/professor Dr. Laura Quiros and Dr. Natalie Rock, who leads the firm's DEI assessment and data analysis services. "Every law firm is on its own DEI journey, and Coston has gone to great lengths to develop a comprehensive curriculum that meets each SCG firm where they are, with the end goal to maximize the success and positive impact for everyone in the legal ecosystem—the professionals, the firms, the clients, and the community at large."

Coston's team will lead each firm from a diagnostic phase through the articulation of focus areas to a step-by-step process for achieving progress. Along the way, firms will have access to tools, resources, and best practices as well as custom feedback and expert guidance. Participating firms will also meet in a virtual group setting to encourage collaboration and nurture camaraderie. To earn the SGC DEI Advocate Certification, firms will undergo review after submitting a report that is then scored by the following criteria: strategy; accountability; creativity/innovation; commitment; impact; and participation.

About SCG Legal

SCG Legal, a worldwide network of 122 independent law firms, was founded in 1989 and includes firms—80% of which are Chambers ranked with Chambers-ranked attorneys in the balance—that house legal, regulatory, and, in many countries, public policy practices. Members serve clients in major commercial centers and capitals in more than 62 countries, every U.S. state capital city and the District of Columbia. The 2023 edition of Chambers Global Guide has recognized the network as a Global Elite. Firms in the network are unified by a culture of premier legal practices and industry leadership; an elevated dedication to client service and responsiveness; a commitment to diversity and inclusion; and a devotion to transparent, innovative and fair billing practices. For more information, please visit scglegal.com.

About Coston Consulting

Coston Consulting is a certified Black-owned business advisory firm devoted to helping clients around the globe expand their business and advance their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts. The firm's partners and professionals include a diverse team of talented and experienced consultants who collaborate to offer clients a unique, multidisciplinary approach to advance their business and culture goals. Coston advises clients across industries and specializes in advising professional services firms, with an expertise in the legal industry.

