TRIBECA FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES 2023 TRIBECA X SPEAKER LINEUP; OFFICIAL SELECTIONS FOR TRIBECA X AWARD

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, today announced the Tribeca X speaker lineup, featuring leading voices in advertising and entertainment, along with Tribeca X Award official selections, which honor creators and brands that share a love of connecting consumers through storytelling.

Keynote conversations with Diane von Furstenberg and Seth Meyers , as well as GE's Linda Boff and GM's Alan Wexler

On June 14, Tribeca X, in partnership with Tubi and Brand Storytelling, will convene thought leaders from media, brand, entertainment, and production to share perspectives and insights on what's next for brand content during a new and dynamic era of powerful storytelling. Topics include AI-assisted story-finding, purpose-driven stories, the rapid proliferation of distribution channels, and creating a more diverse and inclusive creative industry. The event will also recognize the best story-driven filmmakers and brand collaborations of the year with the Tribeca X Award.

This year's program will include a keynote from Diane von Furstenberg, Founder and Co-Chairwoman of DVF, in conversation with comedian Seth Meyers about the origins of her namesake company, her predictions for the fashion industry, and her advice for a younger generation of women entrepreneurs. In another keynote conversation, leaders at two iconic American companies, General Electric Global Chief Marketing Officer Linda Boff and General Motors Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation Alan Wexler will discuss how both experimentation and data-driven insights impact their brand narratives, what role corporate social responsibility plays in business, and how they leverage the power of storytelling to inform consumers during their companies' moments of historic transformation.

On the heels of Tribeca Festival premiere Cinnamon, a black noir thriller, Tubi Chief Revenue Officer Mark Rotblat will discuss the future of streaming, content production and brand marketing with VaynerMedia Chief Executive Officer Gary Vaynerchuk. OKX Global Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique will address how OKX's Web3 products contribute to building a future with more control, mobility, and ways to trade assets, and Television Personality Al Roker, John Deere Vice President of Global Brand & Communications Mara Downing and Emmy-nominated Producer/ Director Eternal Polk will discuss the rise of brand storytelling as a change agent. Additional speakers include Grindr Chief Executive Officer George Arison, Gilead Sciences Senior Vice President Alex Kalomparis, and Indeed Vice President of Global Brand and Creative Jennifer Warren, and U.S. Bank SVP, Head of Brand Advertising & Creative Strategy, Kelly Colbert, who will demonstrate what it means for a brand to inspire with storytelling.

"Tribeca X continues to celebrate the creativity in advertising across traditional and novel platforms alike," said Tribeca CEO and Co-Founder Jane Rosenthal. "We're thrilled to convene inventive minds across entertainment and brand as they share their insights and predictions for the industry."

For the first time, breakout sessions have been added to Tribeca X and will provide guests with networking opportunities that foster meaningful industry connections. The sessions will also provide the opportunity for a more in-depth look at each topic and open discussion between breakout leaders and guests. The three breakout topics include: brand content distribution, metrics & measurement, and AI story creation. Following the program, guests will be invited to a lunch reception, co-hosted by IPG MEDIABRANDS, on the rooftop of Spring Studios in addition to a special industry cocktail event hosted by Grindr from 4-6pm on the rooftop of Spring Studios.

Tribeca Festival also announced the official selections for the 2023 Tribeca X Award, which celebrates the best-in-class projects of the year in five categories: Feature Film, Short Film, Series, Immersive, and Audio. Brands represented include A&W, Adobe, Amazon, Atlassian, Bulgari, Common Citizen, Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace, Gjenge Makers, Google, Indeed, John Deere, Kawai, MIT Solve, Motown Records UK - Chivas, Panasonic, Room to Read, Sony AI, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Square, Tracksmith and PUMA, U.S. Bank, Novo Nordisk and Verizon. Selected projects will be available to screen on Tribecafilm.com starting June 7.

ABOUT TRIBECA FESTIVAL

The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, music, audio storytelling, games, and XR. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is synonymous with creative expression and entertainment. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices, discovers award-winning talent, curates innovative experiences, and introduces new ideas through exclusive premieres, exhibitions, conversations, and live performances.

The Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. The annual Tribeca Festival will celebrate its 22nd year from June 7–18, 2023 in New York City.

In 2019, James Murdoch's Lupa Systems bought a majority stake in Tribeca Enterprises, bringing together Rosenthal, De Niro, and Murdoch to grow the enterprise.

