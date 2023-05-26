SafeHaven™ Releases Film in Support of Healthcare Providers Facing Stress and Burnout

RICHMOND, Va., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeHaven™ released a film today in support of physicians and clinicians who need a safe space to seek help for burnout without fear of repercussions. The Medical Society of Virginia's SafeHaven program launched in 2020 as an innovative solution to support healthcare providers' well-being.

"No one was supporting our clinicians for burnout. We believed by eliminating fear, their number one reason for not asking for help, we could save lives," said Medical Society of Virginia's CEO and EVP Melina Davis.

"Through our conversations with our members and stakeholders, we learned quickly how much physicians, PAs, and the entire healthcare team needed SafeHaven," said Davis. "This film is a public service announcement for us to raise awareness with other clinicians, healthcare systems, our legislators and the public about the importance of healthcare workers caring for their mental health. SafeHaven is here to make it easier for them to get the access they need to behavioral health resources."

SafeHaven offers assistance through VITAL WorkLife's Clinician Well-Being Resources, a comprehensive solution that includes peer coaching, behavioral health resources and work-life balance resources to support well-being for physicians, PAs, nurses, and pharmacists; as well as medical, nursing, PA, and pharmacy students. Over 6,500 clinicians have participated in the SafeHaven program and multiple states are now introducing legislation similar to what has passed in Virginia and Michigan. Additionally, national associations such as the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), are fully supportive of SafeHaven and are offering it to their members.

Since its inception, SafeHaven has seen a 47% utilization rate, far exceeding the traditional Employee Assistance Programs proving the demand for a protected assistance program.

SafeHaven is the first program of its kind in the nation. It is continuing to grow across Virginia and the United States. View the full film on the SafeHaven website. For more information email us at safehavenhealth@msv.org and visit www.SafeHavenHealth.org.

About SafeHaven™

A comprehensive program created for clinicians by clinicians to support physicians, nurses, PAs, pharmacists, their students and families struggling with stress, burnout and mental wellness. The Medical Society of Virginia (MSV) created the program and partnered with VITAL WorkLife™ to offer clinicians a set of well-being resources they can use without risk to their medical license, SafeHaven.

