EXPERTS DISCUSS HOW RETIREES ARE PREPARING FOR THE EFFECTS OF INFLATION

AUSTIN, Texas, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The price of gas has roughly quadrupled over the past 20 years, while average life expectancy has grown astronomically. These trends have many wondering about their long-term wealth.

Americans are concerned as inflation is hammering retirement savings.

Persistently high inflation has plagued American consumers and retirees for the past year. A Federal Reserve survey released on May 22, 2023, found that 54% of American adults said their budgets had been affected "a lot" by higher prices.

Americans are left wondering what is causing this inflation, how it can be stopped, and what the average American can do to protect their savings. In the newest episode of U.S. Money Reserve's "In Conversation," a panel of experts discusses the origins and effects of inflation and how Americans are protecting their portfolios.

Philip N. Diehl, 35th Director of the U.S. Mint (1994–2000) and President of U.S. Money Reserve, and Edmund Moy, 38th Director of the U.S. Mint (2006–2011) and U.S. Money Reserve's Senior IRA Strategist, are joined by Angela Roberts, U.S. Money Reserve CEO; Brad Chastain, U.S. Money Reserve's Director of Education; and host Chuck Woolery. Members of the panel review the larger forces at work that cause inflation but also break down how it affects individual consumers and how they can protect their portfolios.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products, as well as precious metals IRAs. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with expert market knowledge to find products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas.

