Clalit Health Services plans to use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to further enhance patient care

Israel's largest health services provider partners with Cloudera to use a data lake in its private cloud to manage and analyze data from over half the country's population in real-time for quicker and better-informed decision-making, improving the quality of patient care.

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera , the hybrid data company, today announced its collaboration with Clalit Health Services , the largest of Israel's four state-mandated health service organizations. The health service provider is set to harness the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) to provide high-quality, easy-to-access and around-the-clock innovative medical services to its patients, wherever they are.

Cloudera, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Cloudera, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Clalit will work with Cloudera to improve patient care for its 4.8 million members by building a next generation data lake on CDP. The secure platform integrates into the health provider's existing system and allows for real-time analysis and faster processing times for insight-based decision-making, enabling Clalit to enhance its streaming analytics and handle the ever-increasing volumes of data coming in.

Liora Shechter, VP Digital & Technology, Clalit Health Services, said, "We will use Cloudera Data Platform to apply real time interfaces, artificial intelligence and machine learning to further enhance patient care. This will include enhancing our big data and artificial intelligence-based C-Pi platform, which offers a powerful set of tools based on AI to identify high-risk patients who require proactive intervention. By mapping detailed clinical pathways based on the most up-to-date medical guidelines, cross-referenced with the vast amount of digital data in each patient's medical record, we can provide proactive treatment recommendations during routine medical encounters. This helps clinicians identify gaps in patient care, even if they arrive due to other complaints. CDP will be instrumental in powering C-Pi so it can provide in-depth support for the decision-making process and help clinicians stay ahead of the curve. With CDP, we'll be able to proactively reach patients who need care, even before the patients know the need care."

The health service provider will improve patient care by analyzing streams of data from electronic health records (EHRs), wearable devices and remote monitoring devices using Cloudera's Apache NiFi software and CDP. This will enable Clalit to remotely monitor patients' vital signs and recognize patterns of activity that may be indicative of a health condition, helping to identify potential problems and intervene before they become more serious. Furthermore, with enhanced capability to automate the flow of structured and unstructured data between different systems and databases, Clalit can share and access information more efficiently and coordinate care more effectively, resulting in improved patient outcomes.

Oran Sharon, Regional Vice President, Cloudera, comments, "Clalit is recognized for its innovative approach to healthcare delivery and its use of technology to improve the quality and efficiency of its services. We are delighted to support Clalit in using data to transform its business to provide even better services based on CDP."

Clalit is the second largest employer in Israel, with over 45,000 employees, including 10,000 physicians and 13,000 nurses. As such, the organization must have a robust and secure data platform to effectively manage and analyze the vast amounts of data it generates so it can provide customized and high-quality healthcare to the millions of patients that rely on it.

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. Cloudera taught the world the value of big data, creating an industry and ecosystem powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community. We empower our customers, leaders in their industries, to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Through our hybrid data cloud platform, organizations are able to build their data-driven future by getting data - no matter where it resides - into the hands of those that need it. Learn more at Cloudera.com.

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

About Clalit Health Services

Clalit, the largest and leading HMO in Israel, provides medical services to more than 52% of the Israeli population, with a wide range of medical services: outpatient clinics throughout the country, where there are women's health centers, pediatric health centers, and specialized medical centers. In addition, Clalit manages 14 public hospitals, and provides an additional set of services that include the network of dental clinics Clalit Smile, Clalit Aesthetics, Clalit Complementary Medicine, and 'Mor' Medical Institutes and Services. Clalit works to prevent disease and promote a healthy lifestyle through offering quality medical services, and advanced on-line services that provide the ability to receive medical services from anywhere, and at any time.

For more information: www.clalit.co.il

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cloudera, Inc.