DataMesh Advances Innovation with Snapdragon Spaces to Further Make Digital Twins More Accessible

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataMesh, a digital twin and enterprise metaverse company, is utilizing Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Developer Platform to bring its innovative digital twin and XR applications, such as DataMesh Director, to a wider range of AR glasses, including the Lenovo ThinkReality A3. This effort is aimed at making digital twins more accessible to frontline workers and creators in North America and beyond, addressing workflow challenges in training, planning, and everyday operations.

DataMesh is showcasing its FactVerse applications such as DataMesh Director, DataMesh Inspector, and DataMesh Checklist at AWE USA 2023 from May 31 to June 2 at Booth S13 in the Startup Zone of Hall B. The enterprise metaverse platform FactVerse aims to empower everyday operations and drive enterprise motivation with a focus on Training, Experience, Monitor and Control, and Simulation (TEMS) scenarios to accelerate digital transformation, providing a plug-and-play experience for frontline employees.

DataMesh Director is an enterprise-level digital twin content creation and collaboration platform that supports HoloLens, iOS, Android and PC platforms. DataMesh is now applying its user-friendly digital twin applications to a variety of smart AR glasses, supporting the industrial sectors to effortlessly manage training, guidance, and operational planning in the industrial sectors with low 3D and programming knowledge required.

"We are excited to work with Snapdragon Spaces on our journey of democratizing digital twin technologies and contribute together to the application of XR in the industrial world," says Jie Li, Founder and CEO of DataMesh. "This is great news to the industry. Both content creators and frontline workers can benefit from the redefined experience of operations, manufacturing, and productivity."

"Ultimately, our goal is to make digital twins and XR more accessible so that everyone can leverage them to improve their capabilities and efficiency, especially the 2 billion industrial workers worldwide. At DataMesh, we're working towards it by building an enterprise metaverse platform FactVerse," says Jie Li.

Snapdragon Spaces is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon Spaces is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

About DataMesh

DataMesh is a leading high-tech innovator specializing in digital twins and XR to bridge the digital and real world, empowering frontline workers. Headquartered in Singapore, DataMesh operates across Japan, North America, Southeast Asia, China, and Australia, with more than 500 customers in AEC, manufacturing, and facility management industries. In 2020, DataMesh was the only finalist from Asia for the Microsoft Partner of the Year, Mixed Reality category. DataMesh won NTT Docomo's top DX award in 2021, was recognized as a Fortune Impact Company in China in 2022 and has made the Forbes Asia 100 to Watch List. Visit us at https://datamesh.com/.

