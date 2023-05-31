Generix Group Successfully Implements the SOLOCHAIN WMS/MES Entirely Remotely

Thanks in part to SOLOCHAIN's unrivaled implementation tools, a SaaS version of the WMS was fully deployed at Hitachi Astemo Americas.

MONTREAL, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Generix Group, a world leader in the development and deployment of warehousing and logistics technology solutions, has successfully completed the first remote implementation of its star product, the SOLOCHAIN WMS/MES, at Hitachi Astemo Americas' Querétaro facility (Mexico). Experts at Generix Group have delivered a complete SaaS version of the WMS in just 15 weeks, well within the client's time constraints, despite Covid related restrictions preventing the implementation team from being deployed on site at that time.

Hitachi Astemo Americas (CNW Group/Generix Group) (PRNewswire)

A SaaS version of Generix Group WMS was fully deployed at Hitachi Astemo Americas in Mexico .

Hitachi Astemo Americas is a cutting-edge global manufacturer of automotive parts that supplies some of the most revered automobile manufacturers in the world. Their Querétaro facility is approximately 1 million sq. ft., employs hundreds of workers, and operates 24/7.

SOLOCHAIN's powerful and intuitive implementation tools, ranked as the most efficient in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for WMS, proved critical to Generix Group's success. The system's user-friendly interfaces enabled the Hitachi's in-house teams to work in tandem with the Group's engineers to successfully deploy the solution.

"I'm not surprised to see our teams manage such a feat given the outstanding quality of the people we have working here, said Ludovic Luzza, CEO & General Manager at Generix Group North America. But that doesn't mean I'm any less proud of their success! The IoT has become pivotal in how companies go about digitizing their warehouses. Our ability to implement remotely the SaaS version of SOLOCHAIN just goes to show how agile our cloud-based WMS and our people are."

Luzza was also quick to point out that a remote implementation can mean significant savings for Generix Group's clients, who are then spared the fees that come with deploying an on-site team. Furthermore, he remarked, "cutting on traveling also means that the implementation process is more sustainable, which is something that we and many of our clients deeply value."

Developed for the North American market, the SOLOCHAIN WMS is the only warehouse management system included in "Gartner's Magic Quadrant for WMS" that offers seamlessly integrated MES capabilities. Lauded for its agile and enjoyable visual tools, SOLOCHAIN is built on a model-driven architecture that delivers efficiencies across the entire supply chain. Some of SOLOCHAIN's key features include:

Real time end-to-end inventory visibility

Seamless integration with leading ERP systems

Visual process flow monitoring

Low/No code editing tools for adaptable workflows

Powerful track & trace capabilities

Comprehensive recall management

Warehouse mapper

Graphical roles & permission setup

Extensive billing management

Multi-site capabilities

Following this great accomplishment, Generix Group North America and Hitachi Astemo Americas worked to deploy SOLOCHAIN in a second department at the Querétaro facility. During this second phase, engineers also fully integrated the warehouse management system with Hitachi's ERP system, client facing applications, and suppliers' systems.

Generix Group North America provides a series of warehousing and logistics solutions to create efficiencies across an entire supply chain. From Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) to Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) and more, Generix Group delivers software platforms that deliver operational agility and omnichannel efficiency. Our solutions are in use in warehouses, distribution centers, and manufactures around the world and our experience is second-to-none.

To learn more: https://www.generixgroup.com/en.

Generix Group Logo (CNW Group/Generix Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Generix Group