Perfect Time to Recognize Essential Work of Vehicle Service Professionals

LEESBURG, Va., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has designated June as Automotive Service Professionals Month (ASPM), the ideal time to recognize skilled automotive professionals and the valuable service they provide from coast to coast.

June is Automotive Service Professionals Month (PRNewswire)

Today's motor vehicles are highly complex with more advanced technology than ever before. Increasing vehicle complexity requires specialized tools and highly trained professionals to perform vehicle repairs. Automotive service professionals are employed at general repair shops, vehicle dealerships and service stations across the country, performing essential service to the motoring public by keeping their vehicles in safe, dependable operating condition. These professionals must stay up to date on ever-evolving vehicle systems and technologies to effectively perform vehicle maintenance and repairs.

ASE helps car owners easily identify automotive professionals who have proven themselves to be competent and knowledgeable. The process to become ASE Certified requires qualified work experience and passing a challenging test for each certification. ASE Certified technicians are required to prove their technical knowledge by retesting every five years to keep their certifications current. Earning the prestigious ASE Blue Seal emblem signifies that a service professional possesses the essential knowledge and skills needed to perform service and repairs with excellence.

"We welcome everyone to join ASE in celebrating Automotive Service Professionals Month," said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO. "Please take a moment to recognize vehicle service pros and thank them for the important work they perform whether in person or on social media with the hashtag #ASPM."

To commemorate Automotive Service Professionals Month, ASE has developed a special logo that can be used by companies, organizations and individuals to recognize and honor vehicle service professionals. The logo, along with digital images, can be downloaded free of charge by visiting www.ASEtoolkit.com.

About the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)

Established in 1972 as a non-profit organization, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is a driving force in the transportation industry. As an independent third party, ASE upholds and promotes high standards of service and repair through the assessment, certification and credentialing of current and future industry professionals, and the prestigious ASE Blue Seal logo identifies professionals who possess the essential knowledge and skills to perform with excellence. Today, there are approximately 220,000 ASE Certified professionals at work in dealerships, independent shops, collision repair shops, auto parts stores, fleets, schools and colleges throughout the country. For more information about ASE, visit www.ase.com.

