Nium enhances global payroll payments solution, offers transparent Foreign Exchange (FX) rates for more predictable payroll

Nium's global payroll offering serves market expected to reach $19.5 billion by 2031 by removing regulatory complexities and reducing settlement times.

SAN FRANCISCO and SINGAPORE, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium, the leader in real-time global payments, has enhanced its market-leading payroll payments solution to support the complex needs of payroll platforms worldwide. Nium's payroll solution simplifies global growth for a majority of payroll platforms, including Panther, a provider of global employment, payroll, benefits, and contractor software that can be integrated with an HR tech stack.

In addition to expanded network and currency coverage in Canada, Africa, Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, new enhancements to this offering include:

Foreign Exchange (FX) Transparency: Allows for end-to-end FX control, which includes transparent costs with a single clear FX markup and one low per-transaction fee to help manage costs at scale. With this, clients can schedule bulk conversion for ease and control, lock FX rates to manage FX fluctuation, and configure fees at the customer level for flexibility;

Beneficiary Pre-screen and Confirmation of Payee: Minimizes potential returns with verified payee information and keeps the payment process quick and smooth;

Scheduled Payouts: Enables clients to disburse payments to their workforce on a certain date. Provides predictability to their clients' employees on when to expect to receive their salary payouts;

Direct Debit in the US, UK, and EU: Provides the ability for platform clients to pull funds from their customers' primary bank accounts into their Nium wallet to fund payroll payouts, this improves cash flows and reduces friction.

The global payroll outsourcing market was pegged at $9.9 billion in 2021, according to U.S.-based Allied Market Research. Growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031, the market is expected to reach $19.5 billion – making it one of the largest and fastest growing opportunities in global payments. The need to hire at scale across borders is rapidly becoming a key competition for companies. But, adding remote workers adds significant cost and complexity to payroll operations, simplified by the growing number of third-party payroll platforms. Specifically, 80% of companies believe that transparent foreign exchange rates are important for payroll providers. By making Nium's fees transparent, its clients can have more control over their finances.

"Global payroll is complex," says Robin Gandhi, CPO of Nium. "Every country has different regulations, including tax laws, employment laws and data privacy laws which make the compliance process tricky, and that's what payroll platforms do best. However, getting money to every employee or contractor on payday in their preferred account, on-time, and across multiple geographies is not easy. With our global payments network and payroll specific functionality, we make payroll seamless, so platforms don't have to worry about the technical and legal lift to send money across the world knowing that their employees will have access to funds when they need them."

"We trust Nium to move funds reliably, quickly, and compliantly around the world and across different corridors," said Matt Redler, CEO and Co-founder of Panther. "We consider their payroll solution a trusted component of our engine. Specifically, their transparent FX capabilities allow us to price our FX revenue stream in a competitive way. We're excited about Nium's payroll enhancements and our continued partnership."

Nium's payroll solution goes beyond the ordinary, offering a comprehensive suite of products to empower global payroll platforms and businesses to seamlessly onboard, transact and manage payroll for employees and contractors worldwide, including competitive FX, built-in compliance, real-time payments, security offerings, zero-deduction wire transfers, and multiple market coverage. However, the company understands that payroll is not merely a transactional process; it is mission critical money movement that holds the power to impact lives and it's important to have a partner businesses can trust. By leveraging Nium's global payment platform, platforms and businesses can put their trust in Nium while they focus on growing globally with improved operational efficiency and exceptional customer experience.

About Nium

Nium, the leader in real-time global payments, was founded on the mission to deliver the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow, today. With the onset of the on-demand economy, its payments infrastructure is shaping how banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere collect, convert, and disburse funds instantly across borders. Its payout network supports 100 currencies and spans 190+ countries, 100 of which in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 35 markets. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries. Nium holds regulatory licenses and authorizations in more than 40 countries, enabling seamless onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance – independent of geography. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1678669/Nium_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Nium