SATT ANALYTICS Announces Integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud to Streamline Building Products Procurement and Management

The integration enables contractors to find building products and materials easily, expedite the procurement process, and centrally manage materials inventory for their projects.

ATLANTA, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SATT ANALYTICS, a leading provider of data and insights-driven marketing solutions for the construction industry, announced an integration of its Construction Marketplace platform with Autodesk Construction Cloud®, a portfolio of software and services that combines advanced technology, a builders network and predictive insights for construction teams.

The construction industry is undergoing a major transformation related to building products and materials with the introduction of new, innovative, environmentally friendly, and sustainable products. However, finding available building products and materials has become challenging and time-consuming, causing costly delays in construction projects.

Now, project owners, managers, contractors, designers, and architects can embed Construction Marketplace directly within their Autodesk® Build Insights or BIM 360® Project Home dashboards, making it easier to find available building products, materials, and equipment. The integration centralizes material inventory management for construction projects, maximizing the efficiency of tasks associated with material procurement such as sourcing, requests for quotes, and approvals.

"Without a streamlined procurement process, projects can easily miss key deadlines and quickly run over budget," said James Cook, director, partner integrations, Autodesk Construction Solutions. "Embedding the SATT ANALYTICS Partner Card in Autodesk Construction Cloud simplifies the procurement process by allowing teams to find and evaluate materials in the same place where they manage RFIs, submittals, budgets, contracts, and more."

Mutual customers can utilize the integration immediately by adding the SATT ANALYTICS Partner Card to their Autodesk Build Insight or BIM 360 Project Home dashboard.

About SATT

SATT ANALYTICS is a leading provider of analytics services for the construction industry. We build platforms and solutions driven by data and insights to streamline construction finance, lending, and marketing services. To learn more, visit https://sattanalytics.com

Autodesk, the Autodesk logo, Autodesk Construction Cloud, Autodesk Build, and BIM 360 are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries.

Media Contact

media@sattanalytics.com

View original content:

SOURCE SATT Analytics