ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 278,000 Jobs in May; Annual Pay was Up 6.5%

ROSELAND, N.J., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Private sector employment increased by 278,000 jobs in May and annual pay was up 6.5 percent year-over-year, according to the May ADP® National Employment Report™ produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab ("Stanford Lab").

The jobs report and pay insights use ADP's fine-grained anonymized and aggregated payroll data of over 25 million U.S. employees to provide a representative picture of the labor market. The report details the current month's total private employment change, and weekly job data from the previous month. ADP's pay measure uniquely captures the earnings of a cohort of almost 10 million employees over a 12-month period.

"This is the second month we've seen a full percentage point decline in pay growth for job changers," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "Pay growth is slowing substantially, and wage-driven inflation may be less of a concern for the economy despite robust hiring."

May 2023 Report Highlights *

View the ADP National Employment Report and interactive charts at www.adpemploymentreport.com.

JOBS REPORT

Private employers added 278,000 jobs in May

Job growth is strong while pay growth continues to slow. But gains in private employment were fragmented last month, with leisure and hospitality, natural resources, and construction taking the lead. Manufacturing and finance lost jobs.

Change in U.S. Private Employment : 278,000

Change by Industry Sector

- Goods-producing: 110,000

Natural resources/mining 94,000

Construction 64,000

Manufacturing -48,000

- Service-providing: 168,000

Trade/transportation/utilities 32,000

Information -15,000

Financial activities -35,000

Professional/business services -5,000

Education/health services -29,000

Leisure/hospitality 208,000

Other services 12,000

Change by U.S. Regions

- Northeast: 197,000

New England 76,000

Middle Atlantic 121,000

- Midwest: 139,000

East North Central 75,000

West North Central 64,000

- South: -204,000

South Atlantic -77,000

East South Central -33,000

West South Central -94,000

- West: 134,000

Mountain -36,000

Pacific 170,000

Change by Establishment Size

- Small establishments: 235,000

1-19 employees 116,000

20-49 employees 119,000

- Medium establishments: 140,000

50-249 employees 112,000

250-499 employees 28,000

- Large establishments: -106,000

500+ employees -106,000

PAY INSIGHTS

Pay gains slowed again in May

Last month brought a broad-based slowdown in pay increases. Job changers saw a gain of 12.1 percent, down a full percentage point from April. For job stayers, the increase was 6.5 percent in May, down from 6.7 percent.

Median Change in Annual Pay (ADP matched person sample)

- Job-Stayers 6.5%

- Job-Changers 12.1%

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Industry Sector

- Goods-producing:

Natural resources/mining 6.6%

Construction 6.7%

Manufacturing 5.9%

- Service-providing:

Trade/transportation/utilities 6.4%

Information 5.8%

Financial activities 6.7%

Professional/business services 6.2%

Education/health services 7.0%

Leisure/hospitality 8.4%

Other services 6.4%

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Firm Size

- Small firms:

1-19 employees 5.4%

20-49 employees 6.5%

- Medium firms:

50-249 employees 6.8%

250-499 employees 6.6%

- Large firms:

500+ employees 6.6%

To see Pay Insights by U.S. State, Gender, and Age for Job-Stayers, visit here:

* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

The April total of jobs added was revised from 296,000 to 291,000. The historical data file, and weekly data for the previous month, is available at https://adpemploymentreport.com/.

To subscribe to monthly email alerts or obtain additional information about the ADP National Employment Report, including employment and pay data, interactive charts, methodology, and a calendar of release dates, please visit https://adpemploymentreport.com/.

The June 2023 ADP National Employment Report will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET on July 6, 2023.

About the ADP® National Employment Report™ The ADP National Employment Report is an independent estimate of the change in U.S. private employment and pay derived from actual, anonymized payroll data of client companies served by ADP, a leading provider of human capital management solutions. The report is produced by ADP Research Institute in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab.

The ADP National Employment Report is broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, as part of the company's commitment to offering deeper insights of the U.S. labor market and providing businesses and governments with a source of credible and valuable information.

About the ADP Research Institute®

The ADP Research Institute delivers data-driven discoveries about the world of work and derives reliable economic indicators from these insights. We offer these findings as a unique contribution to making the world of work better and more productive by delivering actionable insights to the economy at large.

About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, ADP National Employment Report, and ADP Research Institute are registered trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2023 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

