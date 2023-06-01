AUDO COPENHAGEN DEBUTS GLOBALLY

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MENU and by Lassen unite to form a new luxury brand spanning furniture, lighting and accessories, with iconic designs by Ib Kofod-Larsen, Vilhelm Lauritzen, Flemming and Mogens Lassen and collaborations with contemporary talents including Norm Architects, Colin King and Danielle Siggerud.

Audo Copenhagen Logo (PRNewswire)

MENU and by Lassen merge globally and debut as Audo Copenhagen.

From June 1st, design enthusiasts, professionals and customers worldwide will discover many of their favorite furniture, lighting designs and accessories within one new design house: Audo Copenhagen. Developed by uniting MENU and by Lassen, Audo Copenhagen is the newest member of Design Holding Group's portfolio of luxury brands, joining Flos, B&B Italia and Louis Poulsen, among others.

Audo Copenhagen reflects both a century of Danish design tradition and a modern, global outlook that will continually expand and evolve. By virtue of its origin, the brand holds iconic designs as well as contemporary collaborations from global renowned designers.

Audo's name reflects its close connection with The Audo, a unique concept in Copenhagen that opened in 2019 under MENU, masterfully uniting coworking and event facilities, a café, restaurant and concept shop, as well as an exclusive residence in a single, community-building universe.

Moving forward, The Audo will be rebranded as Audo House and serve as Audo Copenhagen's central hub, showcasing the brand's comprehensive range of furniture, lighting and accessories together with a curated selection of artwork and products from like-minded global luxury brands.

"Audo House reflects Audo Copenhagen's collaborative spirit. Redefining how we use design, space and, ultimately, how we connect to one another, it's a creative destination for powerful ideas, beautiful design and inspiration," says Joachim Kornbek-Engell Hansen, Design & Brand Director for Audo Copenhagen. "Our quest to create a sense of community awards a higher value to the objects and spaces we create."

Indeed, Audo Copenhagen is founded on a sense of community and soft minimalism, and its approach to design, partnerships and production is already powered by collaboration with some of the world's greatest design minds and artisans. With its ethos inspired by The Audo, MENU and by Lassen and its operations in partnership with Design Holding, Audo Copenhagen strives to become a leading player in global luxury design.

Audo Copenhagen launches June 1, 2023 worldwide.

About Design Holding

Design Holding is a global leader in high-end design with a cultural heritage characterized by an un-paralleled portfolio of iconic brands and a multi-channel distribution approach. The Group includes B&B Italia, Maxalto, Azucena, Flos, Louis Poulsen, FENDI Casa, Audo Copenhagen and Lumens. These brands share a common ethos focused on beauty, craftsmanship, quality and sustainability, yet each is fiercely independent with its own strong brand identity and design DNA. See more at www.designholding.com

About Audo Copenhagen

Audo Copenhagen is a luxury source for high-end design furniture, lighting and accessories reflecting Danish heritage and a contemporary, global outlook. The brand actively partners with leading architects and interior designers from around the world including Norm Architects, Colin King and Danielle Siggerud and stewards iconic designs including the timeless Kubus collection by architect Mogens Lassen, The Tired Man by Flemming Lassen and the Plinth Collection by Norm Architects. See more at us.audocph.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Audo Copenhagen