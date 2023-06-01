Eyebuydirect Launches Forever Pride Collection

Leading eyewear brand partners with The Trevor Project, LGBTQ+ community leaders to celebrate Pride Month

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, is celebrating Pride Month through the launch of its Forever Pride collection and several partnerships with The Trevor Project and LGBTQ+ community leaders, who are sharing what 'Forever Pride' means to them through Eyebuydirect's newest campaign.

EyeBuyDirect (PRNewsfoto/EyeBuyDirect) (PRNewswire)

Similar to its previous years' partnership with the organization, Eyebuydirect will once again donate sales to support The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. The nonprofit operates several programs to help prevent and respond to the public health crisis of LGBTQ youth suicide, including 24/7 free crisis services, research, advocacy, education and peer support. 100% of sales (a minimum donation of $25,000 and up to a maximum donation of $50,000) from the collection made between May 21-June 30 will be donated to The Trevor Project.

To bring Eyebuydirect's Forever Pride collection to life this year, Eyebuydirect has also partnered with three influencers – Comedian Noah Miller, trans youth advocate Ve'ondre Mitchell, and LA-area community advocate Iamfaith who are ingrained within the LGBTQ+ communities.

"Our collections for Pride are always one of our most popular with customers," said Branden Maes, Senior Brand Marketing Manager at Eyebuydirect. "We've always embraced individuality when it comes to eyewear, and we'll continue to illustrate the importance of leading with love and celebrating everyone, regardless of sexual orientation, through our Pride-focused collections and via our partnerships with life-saving organizations like The Trevor Project."

Eyebuydirect's Forever Pride collection includes bright colors and bold frames ranging from $45-$69 USD. With names like "Glimmer," "Empowered," "Starry," and "Spotlight" there's plenty of great styles for everyone who wants to celebrate Pride and/or accessorize with added color.

Forever Pride is available online now. For additional information about Eyebuydirect or to shop, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/collections/eyewear-pride.

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is a leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and quality. With over 3,000 styles of frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. Eyebuydirect offers Virtual Try-On on mobile devices and computers to make online eyewear accurate and easy. Customers can choose 2-Day Delivery on hundreds of our top styles to get frames fast. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, customers can have Eyebuydirect donate a pair of glasses to some of the most underserved communities worldwide at checkout. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

