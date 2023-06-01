IKO Confirms New Shingle Plant Near Jacksonville

Leading Shingle Manufacturer Expects New Facility Online by 2026

WILMINGTON DE, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - IKO, a global industry leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry, today confirmed local news reports that it is planning to construct a new manufacturing campus in Clay County, Florida, near Jacksonville.

Construction of the new $270 million site will include an asphalt shingle production facility, in addition to an insulation board plant and a commercial rolled roofing plant. The 300,000 square foot facilities will initially employ about 100 people locally. The company intends to begin work on the site near Florida Highway 301 and County Road 218 later this year. It marks the 8th modern shingle production line in IKO's North American manufacturing operations, and the first facility it has built in the state of Florida.

"As a company, we have a strong belief that you can never remain static; you are always in a situation where you are looking to contract or grow your business," explained David Koschitzky, CEO of IKO North America. "In the past decade, we've made some of the largest investment commitments we've ever made as a family business. They are a clear statement of our belief in the growth of our company, and of the strength of our industry. Clay County and the Clay County Economic Development Corporation have been great partners for us as we looked at this project, and we're very pleased to be building our first-ever Florida facility."

"This project will provide generational opportunities for Clay County residents in the form of quality, high-wage employment and the county as a whole will benefit from the significant capital investment. Manufacturing is the backbone of the American economy," stated Crawford Powell, President of the Clay County Economic Development Corporation.

The current timetable for the three production lines anticipates that the shingle line will be commissioned and shipping product to market by mid-2025.

IKO is a world-wide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

