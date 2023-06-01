MAYNARD INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES 2023 JOURNALISM FELLOWS

In-person Trainings Kick-off in Fort Worth at the Bob Schieffer College of Communication at TCU

OAKLAND, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robert C. Maynard Institute for Journalism Education, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding diversity in the news media and dismantling structural racism in newsrooms, announced today the recipients of its 2023 Maynard 200 Fellowship. Since the program's inception in 2018, more than 140 storytellers, editors, managers, leaders, and media entrepreneurs of diverse backgrounds have been trained and mentored. With its latest class of 49 fellows, the Maynard Institute is on course to surpass its goal of cultivating 200 media leaders dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in journalism, in 2024.

The Maynard 200 Fellowship Class of 2023 is a cohort of diverse gender, geographic, racial and ethnic backgrounds. Every year, the program’s customized curriculum and one-to-one mentorship advances the next generation of media leaders, storytellers, editors and entrepreneurs. They are part of the Maynard Institute’s cornerstone professional development training program that aims to expand the diversity pipeline in news media and dismantle structural racism in its newsrooms. (PRNewswire)

Maynard 200 Fellowship aims to expand the diversity pipeline in news media & dismantle structural racism in newsrooms

The 2023 in-person program will open June 26th, hosted by the program's university partner this year, the Bob Schieffer College of Communication at Texas Christian University (TCU) in Fort Worth, Texas.

A second week of training will be held virtually from October 23-27, when fellows will be paired with industry veterans and experts for ongoing, one-to-one mentorship.

"This year's Maynard 200 fellows join a community of journalists who have ascended into executive-level roles; received awards for coverage; led diversity initiatives that have shifted newsroom cultures; and launched innovative entrepreneurial ventures, many of which bolster local journalism," said Odette Alcazaren-Keeley, Maynard 200 Director.

"We welcome another impressive class of 49 media leaders, representing diverse gender, geographic, racial and ethnic backgrounds; and are affiliated with legacy, ethnic, community-powered media and emergent ventures. They join the community of peers that we build every year, propelling a mini-movement to dismantle systemic inequity in American media. Our fellows contribute to a program that an industry ally has referred to as one of the most powerful incubators for journalists of color." Alcazaren-Keeley added.

"Our graduates are reshaping American journalism," said Maynard Institute co-executive director Evelyn Hsu. "This program is part of the Maynard Institute's long record of service to a craft that is critical to the health of a functioning democracy."

MAYNARD 200 FELLOWSHIP ROSTER

Class of 2023

INVESTIGATIVE STORYTELLERS

Natalia Alamdari - Flatwater Free Press

Dorine Bethea - The Washington Post / Howard University

Janet Cho - Barron's

Sheila Dang - Reuters

Angela Dennis - Knoxville News Sentinel/USA Today Network

Rachel Hinton - Illinois Answers Project

Jason Troy Johnson - 16 WAPT News - Hearst Television

Michael Lyle - Nevada Current (States Newsroom)

Josh McGhee - Mindsite News

Jaisal Noor - Solutions Journalism Network

Kaila Philo - formerly Talking Points Memo

Farida Jhabvala Romero - KQED Public Radio

Helina Selemon - New York Amsterdam News

Kristoffer Tigue - Inside Climate News

FRONTLINE EDITORS & MANAGERS

Diego Barahona - La Noticia

Scott Bell - Dallas Morning News

April Bethea - The Washington Post

Momo Chang - Oakland Voices

Melinda Coleau - NBC4/T44, NBC Universal WRC / NBC4

Nia Decaille - The New York Times

Karim Doumar - Los Angeles Times

Christine Hendricks - Local Media Consortium

Yihyun Jeong - The Seattle Times

Alejandro Martinez-Cabrera - The Texas Tribune

Daniel Moattar - Mother Jones

Angelica Obioha - The Sacramento Observer

Walter Smith Randolph - Connecticut Public Radio

Rheaa Rao - Bloomberg

EXECUTIVE LEADERS

Eva-Marie Ayala - The Dallas Morning News

Cynthia Benjamin - Gannett-USA Today Network

Khary Brown - Mother Jones

Tercius Tarcisius Serrano Bufete -USA Today - Reviewed

Rachel James-Terry - Jackson State University

Nina Martin - The Center for Investigative Reporting

Nicole Ortiz - formerly AdWeek

Megha Satyanarayana - Scientific American

Jacob Simas - The Oaklandside (Cityside Journalism Initiative)

Ashley M. Slayton - The Dallas Morning News

Matthew Tinoco - Los Angeles Public Press

Michelle Zenarosa - Reckon News

MEDIA ENTREPRENEURS & PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

Priya David Clemens - Bridge Media Company/ KQED Public TV

Brandy Collins - Oakland Voices

Jazmin Goodwin - Stealth Startup

Ahmed Hamid - Refound Journalism

Caron LeNoir - CARONISMedia Group

Alicia Ramirez - The Riverside Record

Karina Ramos Villalobos - Mundo De Scorpio/ Redwood News

Ryan Sorrel - The Kansas City Defender

Wendy Todd - Carbon Media Ventures. LLC/ University of Missouri–St. Louis

Maynard 200 has been supported by Craig Newmark Philanthropies, Google News Initiative and The Hearthland Foundation. For more information, visit The Maynard Institute .

ABOUT THE MAYNARD INSTITUTE FOR JOURNALISM EDUCATION

For more than 45 years, the Maynard Institute has fought to push back against the systemic lack of diversity in the news industry through training, collaborations and convenings. Founded by Robert C. Maynard, the Institute promotes diversity and antiracism in the news media through improved coverage, hiring and business practices. We are creating better representation in America's newsrooms through our Maynard 200 fellowship program, which gives media professionals of color the tools to become skilled storytellers, empowered executives and inspired entrepreneurs.

ABOUT THE MAYNARD 200 FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM:

Maynard 200 is the cornerstone fellowship program advancing the Maynard Institute's efforts to expand the diversity pipeline in news media and dismantle structural racism in its newsrooms. It is designed for and serves the next generation of media leaders, storytellers, editors and entrepreneurs, in order to advance their career growth and leadership power in newsrooms and organizations. The professional development program provides customized training courses, resources and 1:1 mentorship by industry professionals, to fellows who have represented a wide spectrum of racial, gender and geographic backgrounds.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Maynard Institute