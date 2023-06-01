MAYNARD INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES 2023 JOURNALISM FELLOWS

In-person Trainings Kick-off in Fort Worth at the Bob Schieffer College of Communication at TCU
OAKLAND, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robert C. Maynard Institute for Journalism Education, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding diversity in the news media and dismantling structural racism in newsrooms, announced today the recipients of its 2023 Maynard 200 Fellowship. Since the program's inception in 2018, more than 140 storytellers, editors, managers, leaders, and media entrepreneurs of diverse backgrounds have been trained and mentored. With its latest class of 49 fellows, the Maynard Institute is on course to surpass its goal of cultivating 200 media leaders dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in journalism, in 2024.
The 2023 in-person program will open June 26th, hosted by the program's university partner this year, the Bob Schieffer College of Communication at Texas Christian University (TCU) in Fort Worth, Texas.
A second week of training will be held virtually from October 23-27, when fellows will be paired with industry veterans and experts for ongoing, one-to-one mentorship.
"This year's Maynard 200 fellows join a community of journalists who have ascended into executive-level roles; received awards for coverage; led diversity initiatives that have shifted newsroom cultures; and launched innovative entrepreneurial ventures, many of which bolster local journalism," said Odette Alcazaren-Keeley, Maynard 200 Director.
"We welcome another impressive class of 49 media leaders, representing diverse gender, geographic, racial and ethnic backgrounds; and are affiliated with legacy, ethnic, community-powered media and emergent ventures. They join the community of peers that we build every year, propelling a mini-movement to dismantle systemic inequity in American media. Our fellows contribute to a program that an industry ally has referred to as one of the most powerful incubators for journalists of color." Alcazaren-Keeley added.
"Our graduates are reshaping American journalism," said Maynard Institute co-executive director Evelyn Hsu. "This program is part of the Maynard Institute's long record of service to a craft that is critical to the health of a functioning democracy."
MAYNARD 200 FELLOWSHIP ROSTER
Class of 2023
INVESTIGATIVE STORYTELLERS
Natalia Alamdari - Flatwater Free Press
Dorine Bethea - The Washington Post / Howard University
Janet Cho - Barron's
Sheila Dang - Reuters
Angela Dennis - Knoxville News Sentinel/USA Today Network
Rachel Hinton - Illinois Answers Project
Jason Troy Johnson - 16 WAPT News - Hearst Television
Michael Lyle - Nevada Current (States Newsroom)
Josh McGhee - Mindsite News
Jaisal Noor - Solutions Journalism Network
Kaila Philo - formerly Talking Points Memo
Farida Jhabvala Romero - KQED Public Radio
Helina Selemon - New York Amsterdam News
Kristoffer Tigue - Inside Climate News
FRONTLINE EDITORS & MANAGERS
Diego Barahona - La Noticia
Scott Bell - Dallas Morning News
April Bethea - The Washington Post
Momo Chang - Oakland Voices
Melinda Coleau - NBC4/T44, NBC Universal WRC / NBC4
Nia Decaille - The New York Times
Karim Doumar - Los Angeles Times
Christine Hendricks - Local Media Consortium
Yihyun Jeong - The Seattle Times
Alejandro Martinez-Cabrera - The Texas Tribune
Daniel Moattar - Mother Jones
Angelica Obioha - The Sacramento Observer
Walter Smith Randolph - Connecticut Public Radio
Rheaa Rao - Bloomberg
EXECUTIVE LEADERS
Eva-Marie Ayala - The Dallas Morning News
Cynthia Benjamin - Gannett-USA Today Network
Khary Brown - Mother Jones
Tercius Tarcisius Serrano Bufete -USA Today - Reviewed
Rachel James-Terry - Jackson State University
Nina Martin - The Center for Investigative Reporting
Nicole Ortiz - formerly AdWeek
Megha Satyanarayana - Scientific American
Jacob Simas - The Oaklandside (Cityside Journalism Initiative)
Ashley M. Slayton - The Dallas Morning News
Matthew Tinoco - Los Angeles Public Press
Michelle Zenarosa - Reckon News
MEDIA ENTREPRENEURS & PRODUCT DEVELOPERS
Priya David Clemens - Bridge Media Company/ KQED Public TV
Brandy Collins - Oakland Voices
Jazmin Goodwin - Stealth Startup
Ahmed Hamid - Refound Journalism
Caron LeNoir - CARONISMedia Group
Alicia Ramirez - The Riverside Record
Karina Ramos Villalobos - Mundo De Scorpio/ Redwood News
Ryan Sorrel - The Kansas City Defender
Wendy Todd - Carbon Media Ventures. LLC/ University of Missouri–St. Louis
Maynard 200 has been supported by Craig Newmark Philanthropies, Google News Initiative and The Hearthland Foundation. For more information, visit The Maynard Institute.
ABOUT THE MAYNARD INSTITUTE FOR JOURNALISM EDUCATION
For more than 45 years, the Maynard Institute has fought to push back against the systemic lack of diversity in the news industry through training, collaborations and convenings. Founded by Robert C. Maynard, the Institute promotes diversity and antiracism in the news media through improved coverage, hiring and business practices. We are creating better representation in America's newsrooms through our Maynard 200 fellowship program, which gives media professionals of color the tools to become skilled storytellers, empowered executives and inspired entrepreneurs.
ABOUT THE MAYNARD 200 FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM:
Maynard 200 is the cornerstone fellowship program advancing the Maynard Institute's efforts to expand the diversity pipeline in news media and dismantle structural racism in its newsrooms. It is designed for and serves the next generation of media leaders, storytellers, editors and entrepreneurs, in order to advance their career growth and leadership power in newsrooms and organizations. The professional development program provides customized training courses, resources and 1:1 mentorship by industry professionals, to fellows who have represented a wide spectrum of racial, gender and geographic backgrounds.
