NEW OVAL AU GRATIN AND NEW SQUARE GRILL PAN JOIN THE AWARD-WINNING KITCHENAID® ENAMELED CAST IRON COLLECTION

VALLEJO, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following last summer's successful launch of its colorful, high-quality KitchenAid® Enameled Cast Iron cookware collection, Meyer Corporation, U.S. announces the addition of two new specialty items – the KitchenAid® Enameled Cast Iron 2.5 Qt. Oval au Gratin, and the KitchenAid® Enameled Cast Iron 11 inch Square Grill Pan. Both products are available now at retail nationwide and at www.PotsandPans.com /KitchenAid .

New KitchenAid® Enameled Cast Iron 2.5 Quart Oval au Gratin and 11 inch Square Grill Pan in Blue Velvet (also available in Pistachio). (PRNewswire)

Distinguished by a modern silhouette and a gleaming exterior finish in two captivating colors – Blue Velvet and Pistachio – the KitchenAid Enameled Cast Iron collection won the prestigious international iF Design Award in 2023 for both the 12-inch Skillet and the 6 Qt. Dutch Oven. Echoing the award-winning design, the new 2.5 Qt. Oval au Gratin and 11 inch Square Grill Pan feature the same contemporary look and on-trend hues.

KitchenAid Enameled Cast Iron offers the hallmarks of high quality cast iron - superior heat distribution and retention, durability, and versatile use - along with a bonded enamel finish that is 2 times more chip-resistant than leading cast iron competitors for years of long-lasting beauty and use. The new 2.5 Qt. Oval au Gratin and 11 inch Square Grill Pan are non-reactive with acidic foods such as tomatoes and feature a matte black enamel interior finish that hides wear and tear from everyday use, contrasted beautifully by the exterior finishes of the soft-toned satin Blue Velvet, and Pistachio – a fresh minty shade of green. The classic shape and size of the new KitchenAid 2.5 Qt. Oval au Gratin ($99.99*), which includes two side handles for sturdy lifting and carrying, provides the ideal vessel to bake elegant oven to table savory side dishes and desserts, such as scrumptious au gratin potatoes, and seasonal fruit cobblers. The well-proportioned new KitchenAid 11-inch Grill Pan ($119.99*) has high raised ridges to deliver a boost of airflow for deep, even sears and flavorful browning, while also ensuring that steaks, chops, burgers, and more, leave behind steakhouse-worthy sear marks. Drip-free pouring spouts located on both sides make it easy for left-handed and right-handed cooks to pour out accumulated liquids without any mess. Crafted with two small side handles, the Grill Pan transitions easily from stovetop to oven or broiler. Both items are compatible with all cooktops, including induction, and oven and broiler safe up to 500°F.

* All pricing is suggested retail (please contact us to verify pricing prior to publishing).

For further information on these and other KitchenAid cookware collections, consumers are welcomed to visit www.PotsandPans.com/KitchenAid , or call the website's toll-free number, 1-800-450-0156.

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com.

About Meyer

KitchenAid® cookware is offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to KitchenAid®, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, Rachael Ray®, Ayesha™ Curry, Hestan Nanobond, Ruffoni, BonJour, and LocknLock.

