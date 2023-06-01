Poseida Therapeutics Announces Virtual 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage cell and gene therapy company advancing a new class of treatments for patients with cancer and rare diseases, today announced that its virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. PT.

Poseida Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Annual Meeting will be held through a live webcast. Stockholders of record at the close of business on April 19, 2023, are entitled to vote in the Annual Meeting.

As provided in the Company's proxy materials, an online portal is available to stockholders at https://www.proxydocs.com/PSTX where stockholders can view and download the Company's proxy materials and 2022 Annual Report and vote their shares in advance of the Annual Meeting. Stockholders may also submit questions and vote their shares prior to the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the Annual Meeting website.

To be admitted to the Annual Meeting, stockholders must register by 8:00 p.m. PT on June 13, 2023 at https://www.proxydocs.com/PSTX. To register, stockholders must enter the control number found on the proxy card in the materials sent to stockholders. After registration is complete, further instructions including a unique link to access the virtual Annual Meeting will be emailed. Poseida encourages stockholders to access the Annual Meeting prior to the start time in order to allow ample time for check-in procedures.

Below are additional details on how stockholders can participate in the virtual Annual Meeting:

Access the Annual Meeting website beginning at 12:45 p.m. PT on June 15, 2023 .

Vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the Annual Meeting website.

Submit a question in advance of the meeting by visiting the Annual Meeting website and entering the stockholder's control number.

Whether or not a stockholder plans to attend the virtual-only Annual Meeting, Poseida Therapeutics urges each stockholder to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing differentiated cell and gene therapies with the capacity to cure certain cancers and rare diseases. The Company's pipeline includes allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy product candidates for both solid and liquid tumors as well as in vivo gene therapy product candidates that address patient populations with high unmet medical need. The Company's approach to cell and gene therapies is based on its proprietary genetic editing platforms, including its non-viral piggyBac® DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER™ Site-Specific Gene Editing System and nanoparticle and hybrid gene delivery technologies. The Company has formed global strategic collaborations with Roche and Takeda to unlock the promise of cell and gene therapies for patients. Learn more at www.poseida.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor contact:

Alex Lobo

Managing Director

Stern Investor Relations

IR@poseida.com

Media contact:

Sarah Thailing

Senior Director, Corporate Communications and IR

Poseida Therapeutics

PR@poseida.com

