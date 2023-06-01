Resecurity® Presents IDP, a Revolutionary Solution for Digital Identity Protection at GITEX Africa

Resecurity Presents Identity Protection (IDP) at GITEX Africa, Introducing an Innovative Solution to Enhance Online Safety and Protect Digital Identities

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc. (USA), a Los Angeles-based cybersecurity company protecting Fortune 500 companies, is proud to announce the presentation of its revolutionary Digital Identity Product (IDP) at GITEX Africa, the continent's largest inclusive tech event. From May 31 to June 2, 2023, at the Exhibition Center in Marrakesh, Morocco, GITEX Africa brings together technology professionals, industry experts, and thought leaders to showcase the latest trends, products, and solutions in the tech industry. GITEX Africa is held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, under the authority of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform and hosted by Digital Development Agency (ADD).

Resecurity(R) Presents IDP, a Revolutionary Solution for Digital Identity Protection at GITEX Africa (PRNewswire)

Resecurity's IDP is a groundbreaking solution designed to enhance online security and protect enterprises' and individuals' digital identities in an increasingly interconnected world. With the ever-present risk of cyber threats compromising personal information, IDP offers a robust framework that safeguards users' sensitive data and ensures a secure online experience.

The Digital Identity Product (IDP) leverages advanced technologies and industry best practices to provide a comprehensive suite of identity protection features. IDP establishes the authenticity of users ' digital identities through sophisticated identity verification mechanisms, including multi-factor authentication and biometric recognition techniques, significantly reducing the risk of unauthorized access and identity theft.

IDP also offers secure credential management, empowering users to securely manage their online credentials, such as usernames, passwords, and personal information. With robust encryption and secure storage techniques, sensitive data is protected from unauthorized access. At the same time, additional password management features facilitate the creation and storage of strong, unique passwords for different online accounts.

Resecurity's IDP goes beyond traditional security measures by incorporating advanced threat detection and monitoring capabilities. By continuously scanning various online platforms, including social media, forums, and the dark web, IDP proactively identifies potential security risks and alerts users of potential breaches, enabling them to take immediate action and mitigate risks effectively.

Furthermore, IDP keeps a vigilant eye on the dark web, where cybercriminals trade stolen data. By monitoring these underground marketplaces, IDP provides early warnings to users, allowing them to take preventive measures and protect their identities against illicit activities.

In the unfortunate event of identity theft or data breach, Resecurity's IDP provides comprehensive support for identity restoration. Users receive guidance on necessary steps to mitigate the impact, including notifying relevant authorities, freezing credit, and contacting financial institutions. Additionally, IDP offers expert assistance to help affected individuals restore their compromised identities and regain control of their digital lives.

"Resecurity's Digital Identity Product (IDP) represents a significant step forward in safeguarding individuals' digital identities," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity.

As privacy and compliance are paramount, Resecurity's IDP prioritizes user privacy and adheres to the highest data protection and compliance regulations standards. Strict protocols are followed to ensure user data is handled securely and in accordance with data privacy laws, providing users with peace of mind that their information is being handled responsibly.

"We are excited to present IDP at GITEX Africa, showcasing its advanced features and capabilities. We aim to empower individuals to take control of their online presence, protecting themselves from identity theft, fraud, and other malicious activities. With IDP, users can confidently navigate the digital landscape, knowing their personal information is secure." said Christian Lees, CTO of Resecurity.

To experience Resecurity's Digital Identity Product (IDP) firsthand and learn more about its features, capabilities, and how it can enhance online security, visit the Resecurity booth at GITEX Africa from May 31 to June 2, 2023, at the Exhibition Center in Marrakesh, Morocco. Engage with the Resecurity team, witness live demonstrations, and gain valuable insights into the future of digital identity protection.

The solution is delivered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and is available to be activated via subscription or downloaded from major mobile marketplaces including Google Play and Apple App Store. For more information about Resecurity's Digital Identity Product (IDP), please visit: https://www.Resecurity.com/idp

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai).

To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

Resecurity, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Resecurity) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Resecurity