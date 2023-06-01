Rigel Announces Poster Presentation at the Upcoming 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced an upcoming poster presentation highlighting the Company's IRAK1/4 program at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held June 2-6, 2023, in Chicago, IL, and virtually.

Rigel continues to advance the open-label, Phase 1b clinical trial of R2891, an investigational, potent, and selective IRAK1/4 inhibitor, in patients with lower-risk myeloid dysplastic syndrome (LR-MDS) who are refractory/resistant to prior therapies. Rigel has completed enrollment of the first cohort of the trial and enrollment of the second cohort is underway.

Poster Presentation Details:

Abstract #: TPS7085

Title: Phase 1b Clinical Study of IRAK 1/4 Inhibition for Low-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes Refractory/Resistant to Prior Therapies

Lead Author: Guillermo Garcia-Manero, M.D., Professor, Chief Section MDS, Deputy Chair Translational Medicine, Leukemia, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Session Name: Hematologic Malignancies – Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant

Date: June 5, 2023

Presentation Time: 8:00-11:00 AM CDT

Location: Hall A

The conference abstract can be accessed here.

To learn more about Rigel Pharmaceuticals and the Company's clinical and commercial hematology/oncology portfolio visit booth #20134 during ASCO.

About R289

R289 is a prodrug of R8351, an IRAK1/4 dual inhibitor, which has been shown in preclinical studies to block inflammatory cytokine production in response to toll-like receptor (TLR) and interleukin-1 receptor (IL-1R) family signaling. TLRs and IL-1Rs play a critical role in the innate immune response and dysregulation of these pathways can lead to various inflammatory conditions. Chronic stimulation of both these receptor systems is thought to cause the pro-inflammatory environment in the bone marrow responsible for persistent cytopenias in lower-risk MDS patients2.

About Rigel

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information on Rigel, the Company's marketed products and pipeline of potential products, visit www.rigel.com.

R289 and R835 are investigational compounds not approved by the FDA Unraveling the Pathogenesis of MDS: The NLRP3 Inflammasome and Pyroptosis Drive the MDS Phenotype. Front Oncol. June 16, 2016 . DOI: Sallman, DA et al.Front Oncol.. DOI: https://doi.org/10.3389/fonc.2016.00151

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, that R289 may provide a meaningful benefit to people with lower-risk myeloid dysplastic syndrome (LR-MDS) who are refractory/resistant to prior therapies, our ability to further develop R289, and our expectations related to the potential and market opportunity of R289 as therapeutics for LR-MDS. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "plan", "potential", "may", "expects", "will" and similar expressions in reference to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on Rigel's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions, and hence they inherently involve significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks that the FDA, EMA or other regulatory authorities may make adverse decisions regarding R289; risks that clinical trials may not be predictive of real-world results or of results in subsequent clinical trials; risks that R289 may have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuses; the availability of resources to develop Rigel's product candidates; market competition; as well as other risks detailed from time to time in Rigel's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and subsequent filings. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Rigel does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

