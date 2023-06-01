U.S. Army Reserve campaign spotlights careers in the U.S. Army Reserve, with 3 new promotional assets

"It's Your Time" modernizes Army Reserve marketing efforts to create a breakthrough campaign for prospective Soldiers.

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army announced three additional brand films to support the "It's Your Time" campaign to communicate the vast possibilities of service in the U.S. Army Reserve. "It's Your Time"—originally released in April—aims to educate motivated, career-driven, and youth of all backgrounds about the part-time pathway to service through civilian and military lifestyles of Army Reserve Soldiers.

The Army Reserve is distinct from other pathways to service (Active Duty and the Army National Guard) because it allows Soldiers to enhance their civilian career or pursue education while serving the country part-time. The new campaign reveals the tangible ways Army Reserve Soldiers can level up their skill sets with added benefits of training, education, and flexibility.

The campaign features four films that alternate between Soldiers' Army Reserve and civilian experiences to visually capture how this combination helps individuals realize their full potential:

Solver (released June 1 ) illustrates opportunities for those who think creatively to find solutions, personified by an Army Reserve Technical Engineer and civilian architect.

Fixer (released June 1 ) appeals to solutions-oriented youth who want to advance in mechanical and technical fields, represented by an Army Reserve Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic and civilian IT specialist.

Connector (released June 1 ) embodies logistics and planning careers for youth who are detail-oriented and strong planners, portrayed by an Army Reserve Cargo Specialist and a high school football coach.

Helper (released April 20 ): highlights opportunities for American youth to excel in the medical and service fields, represented by an Army Reserve Combat Medic and civilian EMT.

"With this campaign, we were intentional about capturing the faces and voices of the most demographically diverse component of the Army," said Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of the U.S. Army Reserve and Commanding General. "No matter your background, interests, or skill set, the Army Reserve can help you reach your full potential and become part of something bigger than yourself."

The campaign's creative approach includes a new Army Reserve logo and aligns with the look and feel of the Army's new brand identity, which debuted in March. The new star—derived from the U.S. Army's new visual brand identity—differentiates from the new Army star with two diagonal, parallel lines. The lines represent the dual pursuit of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, simultaneously excelling in Army service and their civilian careers.

"It's Your Time" reaches nationwide audiences on Reddit, YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, and Google, as well as through GoArmy social media channels and GoArmy.com/Reserve.

For more information on the Army Reserve's new brand, visit GoArmy.com/Reserve.

About the Army Enterprise Marketing Office: AEMO is the U.S. Army's national marketing, marketing research and analysis, and accessions analysis organization. AEMO develops innovative and effective ways to connect with the American public to make the Army more accessible and understood, increase awareness of both the benefits and value of Army service, and motivate the most qualified candidates to choose the Army as their service of first choice.

