BEND, Ore., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GON: Action movie star Danny Trejo's passion for sensational flavors has transcended the silver screen with the opening of Trejo's Tacos in March 2016. Now, prepare for the hottest news yet—Trejo's Tacos, in collaboration with Adoboloco, unveils its brand new hot sauce!

Experience Food Nirvana with Trejo's Tacos Hot Sauce—Hollywood's Spiciest Secret Revealed!

Danny describes this sauce as an explosion of flavors, perfectly balanced to deliver a solid punch without scorching your taste buds. It's smoky, spicy, and with a touch of sweetness. Trejo recommends it on scrambled eggs or any dish you desire. Trejo's Hot Sauce isn't just an ordinary taco companion—it has the power to elevate any dish it graces!

Initially, only 1000 custom bottles, personally autographed by Danny Trejo, were available, and are quickly selling out. But now, ADOBOLOCO, in collaboration with Trejo's Tacos, is thrilled to announce the release of a standard hot sauce bottle version, ensuring that everyone can savor the magnificence of this delectable hot sauce.

★★★★★ Awesome!

This is some of the best hot sauce I've had. I ordered one bottle and after just the first use I knew I had to order more.

James, Queen Creek, AZ

During the challenging times of the pandemic, Tim Parsons, co-founder of Adoboloco, dedicated himself to crafting new sauce formulas. Trejo's Tacos received some of the new flavors and the overwhelming positive feedback led to the transformation of the limited edition run into a production sauce. The new size was unveiled a couple of weeks ago, giving customers a second chance to indulge!

ABOUT ADOBOLOCO®: Founded in Maui, Hawaii, in 2011, ADOBOLOCO® is a family-owned business known for creating extraordinary flavors using simple, high-quality ingredients. With meticulous craftsmanship and passion, ADOBOLOCO® sauces deliver unparalleled intensity and uniqueness. They expanded their reach to the West Coast and the nation with a facility in Bend, Oregon, in 2020, offering private label, collaborative sauces, and custom formulations.

