Edged Energy Breaks Ground on New Ultra-Efficient, Waterless Data Center Campus in Aurora

AURORA, Ill., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edged Energy, a subsidiary of Endeavour devoted to net-zero data center infrastructure for global cloud companies, marked a significant milestone on May 22 with the start of construction on a state-of-the-art, high-efficiency data center in the Chicago-area city of Aurora. Located on 65 acres at the southwest corner of Bilter Road and Eola Road, the new multi-building campus is designed with waterless cooling and energy-efficient systems that enable a 1.15 Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE).

The groundbreaking event was attended by Aurora city officials and showcased the collaboration between Edged Energy, real estate developer Seefried Industrial Properties and local utility provider ComEd. The new data center campus, known as Aurora Tech Park, will be constructed in three phases, with the first building scheduled for completion in June 2024.

"As we break ground for the new Aurora Tech Park, we are amplifying Aurora's commitment to technology and innovation," said Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin. "Thank you to our partners at Seefried Properties, Edged Energy, and ComEd for your investment in Aurora."

The Edged platform is uniquely optimized for both energy and water efficiency. Unlike traditional data centers which put significant pressure on the power grid and consume nearly 136 billion gallons of water each year in the U.S. alone, Edged Chicago-Aurora will be outfitted with ultra-efficient waterless cooling technology that can handle high density loads (up to 50 kW/rack in air-cooled configurations and greater densities with liquid cooling plug-in components) yet consumes no water. This innovative design helps ensure that the data center's operations strengthen the local grid and are carbon neutral. The campus will also offer electric vehicle charging onsite.

"Edged is proud to work with our partners in the Aurora community to bring a new era of sustainable infrastructure and world-class connectivity to the region" said Frank Scandariato, Director of Platform Delivery at Edged Energy. "With the groundbreaking of Edged Chicago-Aurora, we can help the fast-growing digital economy meet increasing demand while also addressing climate change head-on."

Edged Chicago-Aurora will join a growing network of more than a dozen Edged data centers in construction worldwide this year. These new centers are part of the company's ongoing commitment to innovation, sustainability and world-class performance.

About Edged Energy

Edged Energy is a vertically integrated global platform of on-demand data centers. Its operations are carbon and water neutral. Edged Energy is an Endeavour company. For more information, visit www.edgedenergy.com

About Endeavour

Endeavour is an innovation platform purpose-built to support the reliable, rapid growth and sustainable operations of global cloud and logistics companies. It develops and scales distributed energy, water and IT infrastructure with cloud companies. For more information, visit www.endeavourii.com

About Seefried Industrial Properties

Founded in 1984 by Ferdinand Seefried, Seefried Industrial Properties is a privately held real estate firm that focuses on the development, leasing and management of industrial properties across the United States. The firm primarily focuses on development in core industrial markets and build-to-suits with tenants in core and second-tier markets. Seefried leases and manages approximately 25 million square feet for its institutional and European clients and has developed over 200 million square feet of space valued in excess of $18 billion across 100+ markets. Based in Atlanta, the firm has regional offices in Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles and Phoenix. For more information, please visit www.seefriedproperties.com

