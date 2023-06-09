StaffDNA surpasses 1,000,000 downloads with next-generation integrated technology that lets healthcare users find, book, and manage all facets of the job search

PLANO, Texas, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StaffDNA, the number one downloaded healthcare career app, recently surpassed 1,000,000 downloads.

StaffDNA launches first-of-its-kind self-service digital marketplace for the healthcare industry. Hospitals, nurses and allied professionals have a new digital platform to take control of finding and managing job placements.

The app shows healthcare candidates all available jobs updated in real time. Job searchers using the app benefit from unprecedented levels of autonomy and control over their benefits, certification requirements, and compensation.

Candidates can now select the job that is right for their family needs, build custom pay packages, submit their application, accept their preferred job, and sign all onboarding documents without the involvement of a recruiter. All job status updates are communicated through the app in real time.

The latest version of the app, released in May, has thousands of new downloads daily. Designed to radically simplify and accelerate job search and placement for healthcare professionals, StaffDNA features enhanced job-matching capabilities.

Currently supporting nursing and allied professions, StaffDNA continues to increase placement offerings at hospital systems, long-term care facilities, and skilled nursing centers nationwide. Its unique industry-leading technology is poised to help meet staffing needs across other markets.

"We've simplified how healthcare professionals can see all jobs, and all job types in one place," said Sheldon Arora, CEO of StaffDNA, "and we show pay packages that are the best in the industry."

The SDNA app is the fastest growing and first of its kind. The integrated app technology is protected by 26 design and utility patents.

About StaffDNA

StaffDNA was founded in March 2020 to redefine the digital staffing model with next generation technology. The Plano, TX based company pioneers digital marketplace offerings for healthcare professionals and employers. The StaffDNA app gives users unprecedented levels of transparency and control over their healthcare careers and provides nationwide coverage to more than 6,000 hospitals, long term care, and skilled nursing facilities. StaffDNA has won numerous awards including World Changing Technology recognition from Fast Company and Best Place to Work from Modern Healthcare. To learn more visit www.staffdna.com . StaffDNA's app is available to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

