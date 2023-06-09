This Week in Consumer News: 14 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a Cheez-It® fill station and YSL's makeup collab with Lil Nas X.
- Introducing the Cheez-It® Stop -- Featuring 'the World's First and Only Cheez-It Pump' That Literally Fills Your Car with Crackers
Located deep in the California desert, this 100% real destination invites road trippers to fuel up with their favorite 100% real cheese snack at a first-of-its-kind roadside fill station…and we mean literally.
- Grubhub and Amazon Extend One-Year Free Grubhub+ Offer for U.S. Prime Members
Prime members can receive a Grubhub+ trial for free, which includes $0 delivery fees from hundreds of thousands of restaurants and discounts including exclusive member-only offers on their orders.
- Hallmark helps show appreciation for dads this Father's Day with unique gifts and greeting cards
"Father's Day is dedicated to all the ways dads love, care, and support us," said Jeff LaCroix, digital marketing director at Hallmark. "Celebrate dads, grandfathers, husbands, uncles, sons, and all father figures by showing them how much they mean to us with help from a Hallmark gift or greeting."
- FOOD & WINE Honors The 15 Game Changers Impacting The Way We Eat And Drink In 2023
The leaders and visionaries named to the third annual FOOD & WINE Game Changers list are featured in the special July Icons & Innovators Issue of FOOD & WINE and at foodandwine.com/gamechangers2023.
- Keurig® and The Rolling Stones Unveil Exclusive "Start Me Up" Iced Coffee Kit
Featuring an iced coffee-inspired twist on the band's iconic logo, the "Start Me Up" Iced Coffee Kit includes a custom-designed K-Iced™ Brewer, matching tumbler, and curated "Start Me Up" K-Cup® Pod coffee blend, co-created with The Rolling Stones.
- Knorr® and Cardi B Present Taste Combos: The Newest Combo Meals That Are Delicious, Nutritious and Easy to Cook at Home
The Knorr Taste Combos campaign is inspired by the brand's longstanding commitment to help families make meals at home together – meals that are not only delicious, but easy and affordable, too.
- Tupperware® and Vera Bradley® Continue Collaboration With Limited-Edition Collection of On-The-Go, Reusable Food and Beverage Products
Gregory Crossley, Senior Director of Marketing, U.S. & Canada, Tupperware, said, "Perfect for everything from summer travels to preparing for back-to-school, our latest collaboration with Vera Bradley provides consumers with food and drinkware containers that are both beautiful and sustainable."
- Chili's Launches 'It All Starts with a Marg' Campaign featuring Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey and New, Premium Margaritas
To coincide with this campaign, Chili's is introducing four new premium margaritas including the Casamigos 'Rita, Skinny 'Rita, Henny 'Rita and Sangria 'Rita, all available now at restaurants nationwide.
- Subway® Announces Largest Master Franchise Agreement in Brand History to Expand Presence in Mainland China
Under the new partnership, FRS will open nearly 4,000 restaurants in Mainland China over the next 20 years, growing Subway's current footprint in the market by more than seven times.
- SexyHair Partners with Christina Aguilera in Celebration of 25th Anniversary
The partnership will include exclusive tutorials from SexyHair stylist ambassadors on how to recreate 'Xtina's' most memorable looks with SexyHair products. This campaign will launch in Ulta in July and is now available in Cosmoprof and SalonCentric.
- Taco Bell®'s Iconic Crunchwrap Goes Vegan
Inspired by fans' passion for the many vegan and vegetarian options on its customizable menu, Taco Bell is testing a modern twist on a menu classic.
- Samuel Adams Introduces the 'I CAN't' Can to Help Drinkers Scratch the Itch to Ditch
To help the whopping 80% of Americans that say they have obligations on their calendar they would be eager to ditch this summer, Samuel Adams created the ultimate summertime accessory - the Samuel Adams 'I CAN't' Can.
- Lil Nas X & YSL Beauté U.S. are Provocative Change-Makers Who Push the Boundaries for the Next Generation
YSL Beauté releases its latest campaign with the artist. Breaking free from tradition, watch as makeup becomes the ultimate weapon of reinvention as Lil Nas X unveils 5 new makeup looks rooted in artistry that shine a light on 5 provocative sides of him.
- Fireball Whisky and Actor/Comedian Rob Riggle Bring the Heat to Father's Day with First-Ever, Barrel-Aged Fireball Offering - Fireball Dragon Reserve
This exclusive product tastes like the iconic Fireball Cinnamon Whisky we all know and love, but imbued with a subtle smoky, oaky undertone sure to impress the most (or, least) discerning spirits lover.
