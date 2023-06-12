KAJEET PROVIDES DIGITAL SOLUTIONS TO DRAKE STATE COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Grant-funded program addresses needs of Historical Black Community Colleges

MCLEAN, Va., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajeet®, the leading wireless connectivity and device management provider for education, government, and commercial markets, today announced a collaboration with Drake State Community and Technical College to address historical disparities in computer and broadband access. With funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), this initiative is part of the NTIA's Connecting Minority Communities Pilot (CMC) program and underscores Drake State's focus on eliminating the digital divide in and around Madison County, Alabama. Kajeet's education solutions were selected for this comprehensive access program at the college.

"Kajeet's education solutions will make a profound difference in the lives of our students."

As part of the program, Kajeet has provided 425 Maestro E-Books fully provisioned and ready for student distribution. Additionally, Kajeet has equipped Drake State with 425 Kajeet SmartSpot WiFi hotspots to ensure seamless connectivity for students working from home and off-campus locations.

"This program will help in bridging the equity divide that impedes minority communities from participating in the digital economy. Kajeet's managed service has helped make this deployment easy to administer," said Dr. Marina Kingsbury,Director of Grants and Sponsored Programs at Drake State. "On June 8, Drake State launched its laptop distribution program, enabling eligible students to use internet-enabled laptops to seamlessly access online courses, complete assignments, and access career resources. Kajeet's education solutions will make a profound difference in the lives of our students."

Both the Maestro E-Books and the Kajeet SmartSpots are powered by Kajeet's award-winning management platform, Sentinel®. Sentinel offers robust device management, content filtering, and analytics capabilities, ensuring a secure and efficient learning environment for students. With Sentinel, Drake State will have complete visibility into device usage and can provide tailored support to enhance students' learning experiences.

Jamaal Smith, senior vice president of Public Sector Sales at Kajeet, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, "At Kajeet, we remain committed to empowering communities by addressing digital inequities head-on. We are proud to partner with Drake State Community and Technical College to provide equitable access to technology for their student population. This initiative is a crucial step toward ensuring that all students, including Historical Black Community Colleges and Universities (HBCCs/HBCUs), have the necessary tools to succeed in their educational journey."

About Kajeet:

Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state, and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet's private network solutions simplify private wireless to allow customers to design, install and manage their own private wireless networks, while also offering a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel®, that includes visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security, and multi-network flexibility. Since 2003, Kajeet has helped thousands of organizations connect over a million devices around the world. To learn more, visit kajeet.com

About Drake State Community and Technical College:

Drake State Community and Technical College is a comprehensive, two-year college located in Huntsville, Alabama. With a mission to provide quality education and workforce training, Drake State offers a wide range of programs and resources to support student success. Learn more at www.drakestate.edu.

