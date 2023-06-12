Pega Announces Enhancements to Partner Program

Updated framework aims to fuel partner services growth and improve project delivery for better client outcomes

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today announced at PegaWorld® iNspire new enhancements to Pega Partners – the Pega program dedicated to qualifying partners to help clients rapidly accelerate their digital transformation initiatives when working with skilled partners. The updates to the program will provide clients with greater choice of partner capabilities in how they extend, expand, and evolve their Pega Platform™ investments.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.) (PRNewswire)

With this strengthened program, clients will be able to quickly identify partners with skills and capabilities that will allow them to achieve their required outcomes, as a result of:

Enhanced Program Design: The program design has been streamlined to provide a best-in-class approach to supporting partner investments in skills development and capabilities that drive delivery excellence in client outcomes. This approach does not require or elevate Pega Partners based upon their selling results, but focuses instead on ensuring the success of their services with each client.





New Specializations: The existing Partner Specializations program will be expanded to guide clients in Pega's focus industries so they can identify the right partner for their needs. This includes support for the financial services, insurance, communications, and media industries, as well as a new combined healthcare and life sciences Specialization. In addition, process mining will be offered as a new Pega offering Specialization.





Enhanced Pega Marketplace: The The Pega Marketplace has been updated with new offerings, bringing the total to over 200 accelerators and connectors that have been verified by Pega. In addition, new expanded offering overviews and feature sets have been introduced to improve the user experience, with a new structure, and content aimed at providing clients a better understanding of available options. This catalog of offerings represents a fast start opportunity for our clients to reuse development investments already made and tested by Pega and its partners.

The enhancements to Pega Partners will be available from January 1st, 2024. To find out more about the new Pega Partners program, and how it can help to drive and accelerate your digital transformation initiatives, visit: https://partners.pega.com/portal/2024-program-announcement

Quotes & Commentary:

"The Pega Partners program has played a significant role in enabling our organization to address our customers' most pressing business challenges, and navigate their digital challenges successfully," said Mahesh Agrawal, Founder & CEO at Areteans. "With the latest enhancements to the program, we eagerly anticipate witnessing the profound impact in the form of additional recognition of our capabilities and look forward to collaborating with Pega to enhance the overall value proposition for our joint customers."

"Today's businesses are facing a period of rapid change," said Judy Buchholz, senior vice president of global partner ecosystem, Pega. "As complex forces drive disruption and make success harder to achieve, it is an extremely important time to be able to find the right partner, with the relevant skills, experience, and expertise to help them accelerate their own transformation to an autonomous enterprise quickly and successfully. These enhancements will help Pega Partners to differentiate themselves in a crowded and complex marketplace and allow them to thrive in their specialist areas that set them apart from more generic service providers."

Resources:

