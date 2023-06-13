AV-Comparatives Conducts Anti-Tampering Certification Test for Cybersecurity Solutions - Only Four Passed!

Of several tested IT Security products, only four passed the Anti-Tampering Certification of AV-Comparatives.

INNSBRUCK, Austria, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AV-Comparatives , an independent organisation that conducts rigorous testing of cybersecurity solutions, has announced the completion of its Anti-Tampering Certification Test . The test is designed to evaluate the ability of cybersecurity solutions to protect themselves against tampering by hackers or other malicious actors.



Of several products tested, only four successfully passed the evaluation: CrowdStrike Falcon Enterprise, ESET PROTECT Entry, Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business and Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR Prevent. These four products demonstrated the ability to effectively detect and prevent tampering attempts and protect their own integrity from malicious actors. AV-Comparatives are working with the vendors that failed the test to address any issues and improve their products. The detailed results and information on the methodology and criteria used in the evaluation are available on the AV-Comparatives website:



https://www.av-comparatives.org/news/anti-tampering-certification-test/



The certification serves as a testament to the quality and effectiveness of these cybersecurity solutions, giving customers greater confidence in their ability to protect against cyber threats.

The Anti-Tampering Certification Test subjected various cybersecurity solutions to a series of tests designed to simulate real-world tampering attempts. Solutions that passed the test demonstrated their ability to prevent tampering attempts and protect their own integrity.



These tests include techniques to disable or modify the product's user space and/or kernel space components by attempting to tamper with, disable or modify processes, threads, services, DLLs, agents, file systems, kernel drivers and other components such as update services.



AV-Comparatives are widely recognised as a trusted authority in the cybersecurity industry. Vendors and customers highly regard its certification tests. AV-Comparatives works with vendors who fail the test to address issues and improve their products.



According to Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder of AV-Comparatives, "The Anti-Tampering Certification Test is an important addition to our testing portfolio and reflects our commitment to providing reliable and independent evaluations of cybersecurity solutions. We believe that this test helps vendors improve the tamper resistance of their products and give customers greater confidence in the security of their systems".



About AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

