GOBankingRates Examines the Current and Future Housing Markets With Its 'What's the State of US Real Estate?' Series

GOBankingRates' newest featured series takes a closer look at the real estate market and what it means for buyers, sellers, those who are renovating or investing and more.

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The housing market went through major changes at the start of the pandemic in 2020, and that rollercoaster ride has continued to current times. To figure out where real estate is headed and what it means for buyers and sellers, GOBankingRates is diving into where the market is now and what is coming in the near future with home design, hot housing markets and mortgage rates,

Its featured series 'What's the State of U.S. Real Estate?' helps prepare readers for the future of homebuying as it's gone through drastic changes in recent years. It also takes a look back at what the housing market has been through since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic started when buyers and sellers saw massive movement in home prices. No matter what stage you are in with homebuying, selling or renovating, this series offers guidance and important tips to help you save.

'What's the State of U.S. Real Estate?' also features exclusive survey data that covers how homebuying varies for men, women and the different generations , how much people are really spending on their homes and why you shouldn't let current mortgage rates stop you from buying a house .

"The real estate market has been through some wild ups and downs over the last few years. Navigating this current climate can be difficult, so this series is aimed at educating readers on what to expect and how to handle it," said Molly Sullivan, lead editor at GOBankingRates.com. "Along with a thorough survey, this series also examines where Americans currently stand in the housing market and what their future plans look like."

