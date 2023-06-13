Miami Oceanfront Penthouse Condominium to Sell at Luxury Auction® June 23

MIAMI, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After first searching for a buyer at a list price of $11.8 million, an oceanfront penthouse condominium in Miami, FL will now be offered to the highest bidder without reserve in a luxury auction® sale. The terms of the auction dictate that the high bid will prevail regardless of price. Platinum Luxury Auctions, the Miami-based auction firm specializing in multimillion-dollar property sales, is handling the transaction in concert with listing brokerage Prime International Associates, represented by broker Daniel Alitenssi.

an oceanfront penthouse condominium in Miami, FL will now be offered to the highest bidder without reserve

The penthouse is located in Sunny Isles Beach, a small, oceanside city in Miami-Dade County known for its collection of posh, amenity-rich condominium developments catering to the international jet-set. It offers direct, panoramic views of Miami's beaches and the emerald-blue Atlantic Ocean. A "true" penthouse, the residence occupies the top two living levels of the Ocean III Condominium on Collins Avenue. Neighboring developments include Residences by Armani Casa, the Porsche Design Tower and Turnberry Ocean Club Residences.

"With southeast Florida's ever-rising position in the global luxury property markets, we're excited to present such an incredible oceanfront property to those buyers who've been waiting for that rare purchase opportunity to present itself in Miami," stated Platinum's founder and president, Trayor Lesnock.

The two-story unit is well proportioned, with 6,120 sf of living space, 6 bedrooms, 7 full and one-half bathrooms. Inspiring ocean views are on full display from the centerpiece of the residence - a two-story grand salon with floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. Additional features include an elegant, glass-railed staircase, sleek kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, and a spacious primary suite with oversized bath.

Outdoor living areas contribute another 1,200 sf of space, and are perfect for al fresco dining or simply enjoying the ocean air. Beyond these living areas, the penthouse also offers an incredibly rare feature in Miami: private rooftop expansion. The building's 3,300-sf rooftop space is not specifically deeded with the unit but is accessible only from the penthouse, and not by any other resident in the building. "Our understanding is that the penthouse owner can buildout the rooftop for personal use, though such development would be subject to certain conditions inherent to the unique space," noted Lesnock.

The residence also conveys with 4 designated parking spaces and a storage unit.

The Ocean III Condominium provides it residents with direct and private beach access, a beachside pool oasis, modern fitness center, tennis court, luxe spa and sauna, game room, social lounge, children's play area, business center, meeting rooms, concierge services, 24/7 on-site security, and valet parking.

Interested purchasers and buyers' brokers may preview the penthouse by daily appointment through Thursday, June 22. Bidders must register in advance to take part in the luxury auction®. Information on previews and registration is available by contacting Platinum's project manager, Ms. Tawny Wolf, at 800.997.4235. Photos, video, and more information is also hosted online at MiamiLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term(s) "luxury auction(s)." The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and in select international markets. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.27 billion in non-distressed auction sales to date, while consulting or advising on more than $3.15 billion in luxury property assets worldwide. Discover more at PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

The grand salon is the centerpiece of the penthouse, with soaring ceilings and walls of glass emphasizing the grand vistas of the sparkling ocean. The residence is a true penthouse, occupying the uppermost two levels of the building. More at MiamiLuxuryAuction.com. (PRNewswire)

Floor-to-ceiling windows in the primary suite allow for beautiful ocean views and ample natural light. Sliding glass doors open to one of the private terraces. MiamiLuxuryAuction.com. (PRNewswire)

The unit boasts more than 1,200 sf of outdoor living area, including this spacious lounge that's perfect for enjoying the Florida sunshine and the calming ocean breeze. MiamiLuxuryAuction.com. (PRNewswire)

The penthouse's kitchen is sleek and modern yet can accommodate the most ambitious chef. MiamiLuxuryAuction.com. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions LLC