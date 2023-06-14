ACAMS FinTech and Crypto Summit Takes Aim at Financial Crime with Expert Speakers from SEC, NYSDFS, and More

The special training event outlines guidance on preventing money laundering, terrorism financing, sanctions evasion and fraud for FinTech firms, cryptoasset companies, MSBs, and banks

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To help anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals navigate the perils and promises of technology in the fight against illicit finance, ACAMS will host a special training and networking event for its 4th FinTech and Crypto Summit. Beginning on June 27th, attendees of this Austin, TX-based event will learn the latest industry guidance on a broad array of AFC issues, including practical takeaways on complying with evolving federal and state regulatory priorities, strategies to identify peer-to-peer fraud via payment apps, and mitigating terrorism-financing and sanctions-evasion risks linked to digital assets and blockchain technology.

In addition to having the opportunity to take the stage during a "fishbowl" session on cost-effective compliance practices, summit participants will also have the chance to pose their compliance questions directly to leading AFC experts in the FinTech and cryptoasset space, including representatives of the U.S. Treasury Department, Federal Reserve Board, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), New York State Department of Financial Services (NYSDFS), Coinbase, Block, Stripe, Kraken Digital Assets Exchange, Western Union, eBay, PayPal, and other stakeholder organizations.

The summit will feature a keynote address by David Hirsch, Chief of the Crypto Asset and Cyber Unit in the SEC's Division of Enforcement, a fireside chat with Peter Maron, Deputy Superintendent of the Virtual Currency, Research & Innovation Division in the NYSDFS, and special presentations by Seoyoung Kim, Associate Professor of Finance and Department Chair at Santa Clara University, and Jason Foye, Senior Director of the Special Investigations Unit at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

"As FinTech firms and cryptoasset companies continue to drive change in the financial sector, it's critical that they understand evolving AFC regulations and rising industry expectations in the fight against illicit finance," said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. "The ACAMS FinTech and Crypto Summit is a platform for the best and brightest in this space to share their compliance recommendations and drive public- and private-sector dialogue that can ensure the sector not only weathers economic downturns but thrives in the years ahead."

"Whether you're researching the hurdles of obtaining a FinTech bank charter, assessing the lessons of recent scandals in the crypto sector, or seeking to understand the impact of recent innovations in artificial intelligence, this event offers practical steps on your path to success," he said.

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a leading international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime (AFC) education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 100,000 members across 180 jurisdictions, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association's CAMS certification is the gold- standard qualification for AFC professionals, while its CGSS and CCAS certifications are for sanctions professionals and AFC practitioners working in the crypto space, respectively. ACAMS' 60+ Chapters globally further amplify the association's mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.

