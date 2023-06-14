Earth Therapeutics Honors 30th Anniversary and Mental Health Awareness with Blanton-Peale

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Therapeutics celebrates their 30th Anniversary by reaffirming their collaboration with Blanton-Peale Institute & Counseling Center. The natural bath & body brand and the NYC mental health nonprofit share a commitment to holistic wellness, mental health awareness and reducing the stigma of seeking therapy.

To commemorate this occasion, Earth Therapeutics will donate 30% of sales proceeds of the popular Aloe Socks to Blanton-Peale. Every purchase of the Aloe Socks + Peds 2-Pack in Confetti Green will support this contribution. This pledge will span 30 days from mid-June to mid-July.

"How we take care of our body affects our mind," affirms John Kang, CEO of Earth Therapeutics. "I've formulated and designed our products so that everyone can enjoy taking care of themselves. The high quality of ingredients is very important to us as is the affordable price, and we've managed to stay true to these standards for the past 30 years. In this regard, our values very much align with Blanton-Peale, whose priority has been providing affordable and accessible therapy to New Yorkers since the Great Depression."

Earth Therapeutics contributes annually to Blanton-Peale's key charity event, the Norman Vincent Peale Award for Positive Thinking, which raises funds for its critical work in providing affordable, quality mental health care to New York City as well as training the next generation of mental health professionals who reflect the city's diverse demographics. The 2023 gala will be held on Tuesday, October 24, at Tribeca Rooftop in Manhattan.

The demand for reliable mental health care has been skyrocketing since the pandemic. Answering this urgency, Earth Therapeutics and Blanton-Peale are working together to promote holistic well-being, which is not only affordable, but foremost, trust-worthy. With their proven track record, Earth Therapeutics and Blanton-Peale look forward to future initiatives, such as mitigating the stigma for everyone seeking therapy; facilitating outreach to the most vulnerable NYC communities; and supporting diverse modes of treatment.

As a counseling center and a psychotherapeutic training institute, Blanton-Peale has been particularly successful in training bilingual therapists to work with Korean and other ethnic communities.

"We at Blanton-Peale are thrilled by the news of Earth Therapeutics' generous donation," stated Shari Brink, CEO of Blanton-Peale. "Our holistic approach - nurturing mind, body and spirit - helps clients connect with their inner resilience in the face of these challenging times. We're heartened to have Earth Therapeutics share our mission."

About Earth Therapeutics

Earth Therapeutics is an eco-friendly, "mass-tige" personal care brand available at major retailers such as Ulta, Walmart, Target and DTC. It specializes in the at-home spa category, including foot care; anti-stress; K-beauty; and innovative bath accessories. Identified by its premium quality tools and ingredient-driven formulations, Earth Therapeutics is committed to customer satisfaction and service at every level – and engaged in environmentally sustainable practices such as organic farming of its raw materials and fair trade. Also supportive of an inclusive a workplace ethos, Earth Therapeutics is MBE (Minority Business Enterprise) certified.

About Blanton-Peale

Blanton-Peale Institute & Counseling Center, a licensed mental-health counseling and training center located in New York City, promotes holistic mental health and wellbeing by nurturing mind, body, and spirit. Provided by a diverse team of trained and licensed therapists, our counseling services aim to be culturally-responsive, address challenges to mental health, and unlock strength and resilience. We amplify our impact through training, offering licensure and professional development, and advocating for equal rights to quality mental health care.

