Entenmann's® Unveils Rebrand of Individually-Wrapped Snacks: Baker's Delights

Iconic sweet baked goods brand becomes first to feature NaviLens technology on packaging

ISLANDIA, N.Y., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entenmann's® fans are in for a real delight! The iconic sweet baked goods brand is transforming its line of Entenmann's® Minis to Entenmann's® Baker's Delights, now a permanent addition to its portfolio of delicious products. With the same great Minis taste and individually-wrapped packaging for freshness and convenience on the go, Entenmann's® Baker's Delights were developed to fit the busy lifestyles of consumers, while satisfying sweet cravings anytime and anywhere.

Entenmann's® Baker's Delights Mini Crumb Cakes (PRNewswire)

Grounded in consumer insights, the transition to Baker's Delight's was implemented to meet the needs of consumers within the sweet baked good snacking category and to ensure the name, branding and positioning reinforce the equity and heritage of the Entenmann's brand to a new generation of consumers.

"As a brand founded by an authentic baker who took joy in baking for others, we wanted to ensure the new look and feel of Baker's Delights remained true to the brand's roots while allowing us to authentically connect with and be present in the everyday lives of our consumers," said Catherine Danielowich, Senior Brand Manager at Entenmann's®. "The use of 'baker' in the name reinforces the brand's heritage and high-quality products made with care, while "delights" emulates a positive taste experience and appreciation for those everyday moments where consumers are looking for a delicious, fresh, and convenient snack."

In addition to a new name, logo and overall look and feel, Entenmann's is proud to integrate NaviLens Technology on its retail boxes, which helps visually impaired people find products by hearing their name, nutrition and allergen information, allowing them to shop more independently. Users can download the NaviLens GO App from the App Store or Google Play. As part of Grupo Bimbo's greater commitment to inclusivity, Entenmann's® is the first sweet baked goods brand to partner with NaviLens on this technology.

Available now in a variety of classic flavors ranging from Crumb Cake and Brownie Chocolate Chip to Apple Snack Pies, Entenmann's® Baker's Delights are high-quality snacks with care, plus, they're just the right portion size. Each box comes with six to eight individually-wrapped mini snacks, making them the perfect uplifting treat for any time of day.

Entenmann's® Baker's Delights are available at most major retailers, along with Entenmann's® product lineup of donuts, crumb cake, cookies and more. To learn more about Entenmann's® Baker's Delights and where to buy them, visit https://www.entenmanns.com/en/brand/bakers-delights. Entenmann's goes great with people.

For high-res visual assets, click here.

About Entenmann's® Bakery

Entenmann's history dates back 125 years to 1898 when William Entenmann opened his first bakery in Brooklyn, New York. By the 1960s the company was selling delicious donuts throughout the New York metropolitan area; by the 1970s it began selling nationwide. Today, the Entenmann's portfolio includes over 100 different baked goods in the U.S., including donuts, snack cakes and pies, cakes, cookies and more, providing a wide variety of delicious baked goods to choose from that everyone can enjoy.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Entenmann’s®