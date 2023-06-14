Guidehouse Honored by Department of Defense with Pro Patria Award

Award recognizes organizations for their support of employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Pro Patria – Large Company Award for 2021 by Virginia Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) a Department of Defense Office under the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs. The esteemed recognition is the highest level award that may be bestowed by an ESGR State Committee.

The award recognizes employers who have demonstrated the greatest support to Guard and Reserve employees through their leadership and practices, including adopting personnel policies that make it easier for employees to participate in the National Guard and Reserve. While Guidehouse was nominated in 2020, the awards were delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions. The award ceremony was held at the National Museum of the US Army on June 3rd honoring award recipients from 2021 and 2022.

Captain Michael Sass, a senior consultant at Guidehouse who nominated the firm and his supervisor Ms. Allison Carter said, "The Army Reserve does not work without its Soldiers, and Reservists can only succeed with the support of their families, their military leadership, and their civilian employers. Civilian supervisors like Ms. Carter make a Reservist's career possible. On every occasion, Ms. Carter and the Guidehouse leadership team have demonstrated superior understanding, support, and commitment to my professional growth, both in and out of uniform."

Ranked #2 on Military Friendly Supplier Diversity list by VIQTORY and among top Military Friendly Brands, Guidehouse offers numerous military-friendly initiatives. Enhancing the company's commitment to a military friendly workplace is the Guidehouse Veteran Affinity Network, which is committed to the recruitment and development of veterans. The company is also a recipient of the prestigious Seven Seals Award, signifying our commitment to staff members who actively serve in the National Guard and Reserve.

"It is a sincere honor for Guidehouse to be recognized with the Pro Patria award," said Allison Carter, Partner at Guidehouse who accepted the award at the June 3rd ceremony. "Our unique, collaborative model allows veterans to leverage their skills and further develop their leadership potential. We are grateful to the men and women of the guard and reserve for their service, and we are honored to be recognized for creating a supportive environment for them to thrive in both their Guidehouse and military careers."

"The Guard and Reserve are the professional citizen soldiers that provide the nation the capacity to extend freedom beyond its borders," added Charles Beard, Chief Operating Officer of Guidehouse. "As a business, Guidehouse is proud to have its Guard and Reservist colleagues serve as industrial patriots every day while shouldering the burden of readiness and deployment that come with the honor of wearing the nation's uniforms."

A Great Place to Work® certified company globally, Guidehouse is widely recognized for its people, culture, support, flexibility and leadership. For more information and career opportunities at Guidehouse for veterans, please visit guidehouse.com/veterans.

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has over 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

