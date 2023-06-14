LIDS APPOINTS ARIEL SANDLER AS COMPANY'S HEAD OF BRAND AND COLLABORATIONS

Sandler will leverage his extensive sports, fashion, and culture background to lead Lids' first-ever branding department

INDIANAPOLIS, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading sports retailer, Lids has announced that Ariel Sandler has officially been named the company's Head of Brand and Collaborations.

Having previously helped lead brand and marketing efforts for the NBA, New Era and StockX, Sandler has been a strong force in brand enhancement. In his new role as Head of Brand and Collaborations at Lids, he'll lead the company's new branding department across partnerships, activations, and brand development.

"I'm thrilled to join Lids, a company that I have respected and followed closely for a long time," said Sandler. "Coming from a sports and fashion background, being at Lids is an opportunity to get creative and build the brand further. I'm excited to work with new collaborator partners on exclusive product drops and find emerging artists and brands that will help take Lids to the next level."

Over the past four years, since being acquired by Ames Watson, Lids has experienced unprecedented growth. The retailer has expanded domestically and internationally into Mexico, Australia, and multiple European countries and is the trusted operator of NHL, NBA and PSG retail locations. In the first installment of the branding department, Lids looks to Ariel to lead the team to greater success.

"Ariel brings a wealth of experience and deep passion for the sports fashion industry," said Bob Durda, President of Lids. "Lids is a global, expanding brand and Ariel brings a fantastic combination of experiences that will continue to drive Lids forward."

