North Highland Acquires UMT360 Strategic Portfolio Management Solution

Acquisition of Gartner-Recognized SPM Leader Strengthens and Deepens Firm's Transformation Services

ATLANTA, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has acquired UMT360, a global leader in Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) software, services and solutions.

NH Logo_2021 (PRNewsfoto/North Highland) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2013, UMT360 offers a unique combination of software and services – all backed by a pedigree of innovation and domain expertise – specifically designed to help break down organization silos and drive business agility. The acquisition further deepens North Highland's enterprise transformation capabilities while enhancing its enterprise business agility solutions.

"North Highland and UMT360 share a common goal of helping clients navigate complex transformation," said Alex Bombeck, CEO of North Highland. "The integration of this unique platform into our offerings means we can help organizations more effectively achieve business agility to help them reach their goals."

Both North Highland and UMT360 have been recognized by Gartner as strategic service providers. UMT360 software was recently featured in Gartner's Magic Quadrants for Strategic Portfolio Management and Enterprise Architecture Tools™.

"Our unique platform represents the intersection between business strategy execution and business enterprise architecture capabilities, enabling an organization to build a dynamic blueprint of their operations," said Catalin Olteanu, CEO at UMT360. "We're excited to combine our software and services with North Highland's scale, and work together to better serve our clients."

The acquisition of UMT360 is North Highland's largest to date, expanding the firm's footprint in Europe and North America.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer, and operational expertise, we're recognized as the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate. Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

