Pure Storage Recognizes Customers Driving Innovation in Third Annual Breakthrough Awards Program

Seven customers honored at Pure//Accelerate 2023 as leaders in their use of Pure Storage among 11,500+ global customers

LAS VEGAS, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Pure//Accelerate® 2023, Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, announced the winners of its third annual Pure Storage Breakthrough Awards. The Awards recognize Pure Storage customers displaying extraordinary innovation, creativity, sustainability, business breakthroughs and overarching success using the Pure Storage portfolio of offerings.

www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage) (PRNewswire)

Customers including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Scottish Government Agriculture and Rural Economy, Nissan Australia, Johnson Controls, Health 2030 Genome Center, WiseTech Global, and Innovapost were selected among more than 11,500 of Pure Storage's global customers as leaders across five core categories: G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time), Cloud Champion, Data Warrior, Change Maker, and Sustainability.

This year's award recipients include:

Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) - North America - Centers for Disease Control (CDC) : G.O.A.T.s use the Pure Storage portfolio of offerings in innovative ways to help customers thrive. When COVID-19 hit, the CDC found itself in a race against time. The ability to process data quickly became a matter of life and death. Running their large data workloads on Pure Storage FlashBlade ® , the CDC has processed nearly 70,000 internally generated samples as well as 1.9 million samples from its external partners. G.O.A.T.s use the Pure Storage portfolio of offerings in innovative ways to help customers thrive. When COVID-19 hit, the CDC found itself in a race against time. The ability to process data quickly became a matter of life and death. Running their large data workloads on Pure Storage FlashBlade, the CDC has processed nearly 70,000 internally generated samples as well as 1.9 million samples from its external partners.

Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) - EMEA - Scottish Government Agriculture and Rural Economy (ARE) : The Scottish Government ARE Directorate's mandate has remained consistent since its founding - to promote sustainable economic growth in agriculture, the food industry, and in rural communities. From its initial adoption of Pure Storage FlashArray™ in 2015 to reliably support online subsidy submissions and protect critical data, to the use of Portworx as the backbone of a multi-cloud strategy for new application development - the ARE Directorate is keeping Scotland's rural economy thriving. The Scottish Government ARE Directorate's mandate has remained consistent since its founding - to promote sustainable economic growth in agriculture, the food industry, and in rural communities. From its initial adoption of Pure Storage FlashArray™ in 2015 to reliably support online subsidy submissions and protect critical data, to the use of Portworx as the backbone of a multi-cloud strategy for new application development - the ARE Directorate is keepingrural economy thriving.

Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) - APJ - Nissan Australia : From the family-friendly Qashqai SUV to the all-electric Leaf compact, Nissan Australia has a mobility solution for every Australian. To counteract challenges in its manufacturing process, Nissan Australia runs its manufacturing workloads on VMware across two data centers that leverage FlashArray//X™ with ActiveCluster™ for seamless failovers, eliminating 6-12 hours of downtime at its manufacturing facility, and leverages FlashBlade to back up to mainframes which power critical sales, after-sales, and supply chain processes - all supported via Pure Storage Evergreen//Forever™. From the family-friendly Qashqai SUV to the all-electric Leaf compact, Nissan Australia has a mobility solution for every Australian. To counteract challenges in its manufacturing process, Nissan Australia runs its manufacturing workloads on VMware across two data centers that leverage FlashArray//X™ with ActiveCluster™ for seamless failovers, eliminating 6-12 hours of downtime at its manufacturing facility, and leverages FlashBlade to back up to mainframes which power critical sales, after-sales, and supply chain processes - all supported via Pure Storage Evergreen//Forever™.

Cloud Champion - Johnson Controls (JCI) : JCI offers the world's largest portfolio of building technologies. To support its use of technologies like AI to make buildings more intelligent and energy-efficient, JCI developed a multi-cloud strategy with Portworx ® as its Kubernetes storage platform. Having built up a large footprint of technology stacks, hindering observability across operations, Portworx has helped the business to set up a centralized capability to manage the data storage, backup, and disaster recovery operations within its cloud software team. JCI offers the world's largest portfolio of building technologies. To support its use of technologies like AI to make buildings more intelligent and energy-efficient, JCI developed a multi-cloud strategy with Portworxas its Kubernetes storage platform. Having built up a large footprint of technology stacks, hindering observability across operations, Portworx has helped the business to set up a centralized capability to manage the data storage, backup, and disaster recovery operations within its cloud software team.

Data Warrior - Health 2030 Genome Center : For people living with rare and inherited diseases, speed matters. Faster time to diagnosis leads to more proactive therapeutics plans that can help stave off potentially debilitating symptoms and improve quality of life. The Health 2030 Genome Center is dedicated to accelerating this process. To enhance the speed of DNA sequencing analysis, it uses Pure Storage FlashBlade for unified fast file and object storage, deployed through Evergreen//One™, resulting in unprecedented computing power and real-time data availability that help simplify and accelerate research and patient diagnosis. For people living with rare and inherited diseases, speed matters. Faster time to diagnosis leads to more proactive therapeutics plans that can help stave off potentially debilitating symptoms and improve quality of life. The Health 2030 Genome Center is dedicated to accelerating this process. To enhance the speed of DNA sequencing analysis, it uses Pure Storage FlashBlade for unified fast file and object storage, deployed through Evergreen//One™, resulting in unprecedented computing power and real-time data availability that help simplify and accelerate research and patient diagnosis.

Change Maker - WiseTech Global : With more than 18,000 customers, WiseTech is considered the number one choice for the world's largest logistics companies. But the seamless flow of goods depends on the seamless flow of data. Pure Storage powers the performance and availability of WiseTech's data, providing its customers with peace of mind and transparency across the global supply chain. Replacing its previous storage with Pure Storage FlashArray//X™, FlashArray//C™, and FlashBlade - supported by the non-disruptive Evergreen ® subscription model - all of WiseTech's critical business needs are now supported by Pure Storage. With more than 18,000 customers, WiseTech is considered the number one choice for the world's largest logistics companies. But the seamless flow of goods depends on the seamless flow of data. Pure Storage powers the performance and availability of WiseTech's data, providing its customers with peace of mind and transparency across the global supply chain. Replacing its previous storage with Pure Storage FlashArray//X™, FlashArray//C™, and FlashBlade - supported by the non-disruptive Evergreensubscription model - all of WiseTech's critical business needs are now supported by Pure Storage.

Pure Good (Sustainability) - Innovapost : When Canadian citizens were asked to build a greener future, Innovapost answered the call. Innovapost refreshed its storage to meet increased demand while helping the country move towards its 2050 climate goals. Since implementing Pure Storage FlashArray//XL™ and FlashStack as the foundation for its hybrid cloud storage, Innovapost cut data center CO2 emissions by more than 93% compared to its legacy storage, reduced its data center storage footprint by 97%, and reduced its storage cooling requirements by 92%. Innovapost has done all of this while achieving 95% more storage capacity per watt and making IT storage operations up to 4x faster. When Canadian citizens were asked to build a greener future, Innovapost answered the call. Innovapost refreshed its storage to meet increased demand while helping the country move towards its 2050 climate goals. Since implementing Pure Storage FlashArray//XL™ and FlashStack as the foundation for its hybrid cloud storage, Innovapost cut data center CO2 emissions by more than 93% compared to its legacy storage, reduced its data center storage footprint by 97%, and reduced its storage cooling requirements by 92%. Innovapost has done all of this while achieving 95% more storage capacity per watt and making IT storage operations up to 4x faster.

Hear from this year's Breakthrough Awards winners:

"An ongoing challenge for us is that our infrastructure is constantly evolving. With our previous storage infrastructure, we were more reactive than proactive, but Pure Storage has allowed us to turn this around." – Neill Smith, Head of IT Infrastructure, The Scottish Government ARE Directorate

"We win contracts to manufacture critical parts because we consistently deliver superior products at speed and scale with an incredibly low rejection rate. The performance and stability we get from Pure Storage is integral to that reputation." – Nathan Kennett, National Manager of Infrastructure, Nissan Australia

"It's essential that our entire business runs on the same scalable infrastructure so we can measure the success of every product and service using consistent metrics. As a cloud-agnostic Kubernetes storage solution that integrates with every major platform we use, Portworx is perfect for the job." – Suresh Mothikuru, VP of Technology, Platform Engineering and Reliability Engineering, Johnson Controls

"Thanks to Pure Storage, analysis data are available 10 times faster on the platform used by researchers and clinicians, and the transfer speed to the customer site has been multiplied by two. Researchers can analyze the data stored on our interface in real time without having to download it themselves, and diagnose patients more quickly and easily." – Arnaud Hungler, IT Manager, Health 2030 Genome Center

"With Pure Storage, we can automate the provisioning, management, and monitoring of our shared storage for workloads. This has significantly reduced the time it takes to bring our products and services to production." – Brett Shearer, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Architect, WiseTech Global

"We've been able to reduce our data center storage costs and environmental footprint while taking on heavier workloads and delivering superior technology services to every Canadian citizen with Pure Storage and Wipro. To put these figures into perspective, the energy savings we've seen are equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 126 homes or 216 non-electric cars." – Nish Anjaria, Technology and Information Lead, Innovapost

Learn more:

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

Analyst Recognition:

Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage

Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure Storage P Logo, Pure//Accelerate, Evergreen, Evergreen//Forever, Evergreen//One, FlashBlade, FlashArray, FlashArray//X, FlashArray//XL, FlashArray//C, ActiveCluster, and the marks on the Pure Storage Trademark List are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Pure Storage Inc. Trademark List can be found at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pure Storage