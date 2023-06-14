SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS WITH THE TRAGEDY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM FOR SURVIVORS (TAPS)

$250,000 Partnership Will Support Survivors of Military Loss

HOUSTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (SCI), North America's largest provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, and its brand, Dignity Memorial®, have partnered with Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) to support individuals grieving the loss of a military loved one. This is SCI's third year as an official partner of TAPS making their total contributions $750,000. This funding will provide valuable resources, programs and materials to help survivors cope with grief and loss, including the TAPS Retreat for Surviving Men and the TAPS Institute for Hope and Healing.

"Our Dignity Memorial associates recognize the profound commitment and sacrifice that military service members and their families have made for our Country," said Chief Operating Officer Jay Waring. "Our partnership with TAPS is one example of our continued commitment to help the survivors of military and veteran loss through their grief journey."

Bonnie Carroll, TAPS Founder and President, added, "TAPS is honored to continue our partnership with SCI. We are so grateful to the entire organization. They volunteer at our seminars around the country; connect military survivors with TAPS; and show compassion and care for all who are mourning a military loss."

SCI and Dignity Memorial's commitment to honoring those who serve encompasses several programs and initiatives, including:

The Dignity Memorial Homeless Veterans Burial Program, founded in 2000, ensures honorable and dignified burials for qualifying homeless or indigent veterans.

Affinity partnerships with certain veterans organizations offer discounted packages on arrangements.

We Honor Veterans, a program committed to working with local hospices and community organizations, meets the unique needs of America's veterans and their families.

Since 1994, TAPS has provided support and hope around the clock through a national peer support network, grief counseling services and support groups – all at no cost to surviving families and loved ones. TAPS also provides a variety of programs to survivors worldwide, as well as resources for grief professionals to better serve the military and veteran communities.

About Dignity Memorial®

The Dignity Memorial® network of more than 2,000 funeral, cremation and cemetery service providers is North America's most trusted resource for funeral and memorialization services. Dignity Memorial providers offer an unmatched combination of products and locations serving families with care, integrity, respect and service excellence to celebrate each life like no other. For more information, visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, as well as final-arrangement planning in advance, serving more than 600,000 families each year. Our diversified portfolio of brands provides families and individuals a full range of choices to meet their needs, from simple cremations to full life celebrations and personalized remembrances. Our Dignity Memorial® brand is the name families turn to for professionalism, compassion, and attention to detail that is second to none. At March 31, 2023, we owned and operated 1,480 funeral service locations and 490 cemeteries (of which 303 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

As used herein, "Service Corporation International" and "SCI" refer to Service Corporation International and its affiliated companies.

About TAPS:

The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) is the national organization providing compassionate care for the families of America's fallen military heroes and has offered support to more than 100,000 surviving family members of our fallen military and their caregivers since 1994. TAPS provides peer-based emotional support, grief and trauma resources, grief seminars and retreats for adults, Good Grief Camps for children, case work assistance, connections to community-based care, online and in-person support groups and a 24/7 resource and information helpline for all who have been affected by a death in the Armed Forces. Services are provided free of charge. For more information go to www.taps.org or call the toll-free TAPS resource and information helpline at 1.800.959.TAPS (8277).

