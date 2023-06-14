SZA & LIZZO TO HEADLINE MADE IN AMERICA 2023 PHILADELPHIA SEPTEMBER 2ND & 3RD

MIGUEL, TEMS, METRO BOOMIN, ICE SPICE, COI LERAY, LATTO, LIL YACHTY, DOECHII, LOLA BROOKE, COCO JONES, PARIS TEXAS, TIACORINE, EEM TRIPLIN, FLAU'JAE JOHNSON, TANERÉLLE, WESTON ESTATE ALSO PERFORMING ON BENJAMIN FRANKLIN PARKWAY THIS LABOR DAY WEEKEND

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated MADE IN AMERICA festival returns to Benjamin Franklin Parkway, boasting an incredible lineup. Since its inception, the can't miss festival has brought the biggest names in music and up-and-coming superstars to the City of Brotherly Love, serving as a staple for Labor Day weekend.

With community central to the Made In America experience, the event has generated over $180 million in economic impact for the city of Philadelphia since the inaugural two-day concert in 2012. This year Cause Village will be returning, to showcase and support the incredible work of various organizations that focus on an array of causes ranging from education, voter registration, animal welfare, LGBTQIA+ rights, arts & culture, social justice, mental health, and more.

Made In America 2023 partners include D'usse, HUD, United States Virgin Islands, White Claw.

What:

MADE IN AMERICA Festival

Who:

The full lineup includes headliners SZA and Lizzo and performances from Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones, Paris Texas, TiaCorine, Eem Triplin, Flau'jae Johnson, Tanerélle, Weston Estate.

A very special joint set by Mase and Cam'ron.

When:

Saturday, September 2, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023

Where:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, PA

Ticket Purchase:

To purchase tickets from Made In America visit www.madeinamericafest.com . Tickets on sale now.

For the latest on Made In America Festival visit www.madeinamericafest.com .

