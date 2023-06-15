Best-in-Class PatientPoint Content Honored with Inaugural Telly Awards

Highly decorated patient engagement solutions leader earns 10 accolades from global creative competition

CINCINNATI, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® today announced that its leading patient engagement content has received its first-ever honors from the Telly Awards, the world's largest honor for video and television across all screens. PatientPoint health content earned a total of 10 honors—one gold, five silver and four bronze—in the 44th Annual Telly Awards.

PatientPoint health education content earning 2023 Telly Awards spanned animated and live action styles across multiple specialties. An animated vignette on overactive bladder earned a Telly Gold Award while educational segments on bipolar disorder and caregiver tips earned Telly Bronze Awards. PatientPoint's live-action production house PatientPoint Studios received several Silver and Bronze Telly Awards for creative documenting real stories from cancer survivors and those who defy the odds of conditions such as blindness to live their best lives every day.

PatientPoint creative competed among nearly 13,000 entries—a Telly record—originating from both top global brands as well as small, independent production houses. As a Telly Award winner, PatientPoint joins some of the world's most recognizable brands including Netflix, the National Geographic Society and Paramount—an accomplishment reinforcing its creative dominance not only in healthcare but also among content across industries.

"PatientPoint's first-ever Telly Awards reinforce our strength in innovative storytelling that resonates with patients and providers and mark a new creative frontier for the organization where our content shines in new, diverse ways alongside the world's best work," said PatientPoint Executive Vice President of Content and Creative Kate Merz. "Most importantly, this recognition drives us to continue to do what we do best—create content that makes every doctor-patient engagement better."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform for every point of care. Our innovative, tech-enabled solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our nearly 140k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

