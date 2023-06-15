David Sullivan Named Senior Vice President of Business Development for THTBC

FAIRFAX, Va., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tlingit Haida Tribal Business Corporation | KIRA (THTBC) announced today that David Sullivan has been named Senior Vice President of Business Development. Reporting to the CEO, Sullivan will be responsible for supporting strategic growth efforts and developing collaborative relationships with THTBC's customers and partners to best achieve their mission objectives. He will also lead THTBC's business development, capture, and proposal teams.

Tlingit Haida Tribal Business Corporation/KIRA Logo (PRNewswire)

"THTBC is experiencing an exciting phase of growth across existing and emerging business lines" Richard Rinehart , CEO

Sullivan brings over 23 years of senior experience in business development and the government contracting industry, having supported Northrop Grumman, ManTech, the former URS, and most recently, BAE Systems. He also co-owned a business development consulting company for 14 years, supporting the growth of government contractors ranging from 8(a) to Fortune 100 companies. Across his career, Sullivan has established himself as a seasoned business development and capture management executive with a proven track record in pursuing and winning awards.

"THTBC is experiencing an exciting phase of growth across existing and emerging business lines," said Richard Rinehart, CEO. "As we continue to deliver innovative solutions to our customers, we are also focused on further strengthening our leadership team to support us through this next phase. Sullivan brings extensive experience in executive leadership roles and has driven transformative growth across his career. We could not be more thrilled to welcome him to our growing leadership team!"

"I am honored to have the opportunity to be part of the team at THTBC! The organization has been a trusted federal contractor for more than 35 years and has also been the awardee of many prestigious industry awards over the years. Their dedication to excellence and commitment to their employees sets them apart, and I could not be more excited to work with the team at THTBC and support their growth," said Sullivan.

Sullivan holds a M.A. in Political Management from George Washington University, a B.A. in Political Science and International Studies from Randolph-Macon College, and completed executive programs in market strategy and capture strategy at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Prior to his career in business development, Sullivan worked in the U.S. Senate and managed Government Relations for a division of Bell Atlantic (now Verizon). His first day with THTBC was April 17.

About Tlingit Haida Tribal Business Corporation

Tlingit Haida Tribal Business Corporation | KIRA (THTBC) is a Tribally-owned family of SBA 8(a), HUBZone, SDB, and other small businesses wholly owned by one of the largest tribes in Alaska. THTBC has been supporting DoD, DHS, DOS, NASA, DOE and other Federal customers for over 35 years. Through its 30+ subsidiaries, THTBC offers extensive capabilities to its Federal and prime customers in Infrastructure, Facilities Maintenance, Logistics, and Transportation, Information Technology, Engineering & Professional Services, Training, and Aviation Repair & Maintenance. The organization is ISO 9001 certified, approved in over 85 NAICS codes, and operates in 30+ locations globally. Learn more about THTBC by visiting www.thtbc.com.

Media Contact

Paula Arevalo

paula.arevalo@thtbc.com

410-707-6817

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tlingit Haida Tribal Business Corporation/KIRA