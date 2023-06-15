Sam Bennett, Sponsored by Suncast Corporation, Tees Off in U.S. Open Professional Major Debut

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 123rd U.S. Open will tee off this week from June 15-18 on the North Course of the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California. Playing in his third tournament this month, Suncast Corporation's sponsored golfer, Sam Bennett, will make his professional major debut at the tournament on Thursday.

Sam Bennett Partnership (PRNewswire)

"I was fortunate to play in the U.S. Open last year. The only difference this time around is that I'm playing as a professional and not an amateur," said Bennett.

Since turning professional this month, Sam has made cuts at both The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and the RBC Canadian Open.

When asked about his mindset going into the weekend, Bennett said, "It's been a busy couple of weeks since turning pro, but I wouldn't trade it in for anything. Coming off a solid week at RBC, I'm excited for the challenge ahead this week in LA."

Sam will tee off on Thursday, June 15th at 4:32 P.M. ET alongside Cameron Smith and Matt Fitzpatrick. Fans can tune in to watch live on USA Network. On Friday, he'll tee off at 11:02 A.M. ET and fans can tune in to stream on Peacock and continue viewing on USA Network starting at 1:00 P.M. ET.

"Sam embodies the spirit of everything we do here at Suncast," said Tom Tisbo, owner and executive chairman of Suncast Corporation. "Our partnership reflects our commitment to a shared set of values as well as our belief in Sam's talent as an athlete. It has been a thrill to watch his career unfold as he continues to defy and exceed expectations. On behalf of our entire organization, I want to congratulate Sam on his recent accomplishments and wish him the best of luck at the U.S. Open."

Sam Bennett was raised in Madisonville, Texas, before joining the golf team at Texas A&M in 2018. In June of 2023, he turned pro. For the latest updates on information on Sam's impressive golf career, follow him on Instagram @sambennettgolf.

About Suncast® and Suncast Commercial®

Suncast Corporation is a privately held designer, manufacturer, and distributor of consumer and commercial products for the home and industrial markets. The scope of their extensive product range includes innovative items in several categories encompassing, outdoor storage, lawn and garden, planters, snow tools, deck and patio accessories, outdoor furniture, and several others.

Suncast continues to be a leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality resin products made in the U.S.A. for over 35 years. The Suncast® brand is the market share leader in hose reels, outdoor storage, and snow tools. These products are sold through over 25,000 retail outlets in the United States and Canada, primarily through big box, hardware, clubs, and specialty retail chains as well as major e-commerce providers.

To learn more about the full line of Suncast® and Suncast Commercial® products, visit suncast.com and suncastcommercial.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Suncast Corporation